Jennifer Lawrence to Star in Paolo Sorrentino's 'Mob Girl'

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in Makeready’s adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning Teresa Carpenter true-crime story “Mob Girl.”

Lawrence will also produce the film, which is based on the life of the mob wife turned police informant  Arlyne Brickman, alongside Justine Polsky via their production company, Excellent Cadaver. Academy Award winner Paolo Sorrentino has been tapped to direct the adaptation with Angelina Burnett adapting the script. Sorrentino will also produce the project alongside Wildside’s Lorenzo Mieli.

Makeready partner and head of film, Pamela Abdy and Natalie Williams will oversee for the studio.

The film follows Brickman who grows up among racketeers on the Lower East Side of New York City where she’s drawn to the glamorous and flashy lifestyle of New York mobsters. Soon after, she begins dating “wiseguys” and running errands for them, before getting in on the action herself — eventually becoming a police informant and a major witness in the government’s case against the Colombo crime family.

“Seeing this story from a woman’s point of view is a fresh and exciting approach to telling a classic mob story,” says Makeready Founder and CEO, Brad Weston. “We could not imagine a more perfect team of stellar filmmakers, with Jennifer starring in a tour de force role and Paolo at the helm, to bring Arlyne’s strength and unique perspective to life on screen.”

This film marks the first project under the recently announced, first-look film deal between Excellent Cadaver and Makeready.

Lawrence and Polsky are currently in production on A24’s “Untitled Soldier Film,” with director and first-time filmmaker Lila Neugebauer. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are also producing for IAC.

Sorrentino and Mieli produced “The Young Pope” for HBO starring Jude Law and are currently in production on “The New Pope,” with John Malkovich joining the cast.

Lawrence is repped by LBI Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Sorrentino and Mieli are represented by UTA. Burnett is repped by MANAGE-MENT and Tara Kole at Gang, and ICM’s Tyre. Ramer and Brown Josie Freedman represent Mob Girl.

