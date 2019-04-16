Jennifer Lawrence Picks Next Movie: A Drama With Acclaimed Theater Director

Jennifer Lawrence will star in an untitled film for IAC FILMS and A24 to be directed by acclaimed theater director Lila Neugebauer, who will make her feature film debut.

The script was written by first-time screenwriter Elizabeth Sanders. Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are producing, with Lawrence and Justine Polsky.

This marks the first film to which Lawrence has committed after announcing a break from acting a year ago. Lawrence won the Oscar for best actress for her performance in “Silver Linings Playbook.” She has been nominated for three additional Oscars for “Joy,” “American Hustle” and “Winter’s Bone.”

Neugebauer, who has established herself as the most significant young director of new plays off-Broadway, made her Broadway debut last year with the critically acclaimed revival of Kenneth Lonergan’s “The Waverly Gallery,” starring Elaine May and Lucas Hedges, with Rudin and Bush also producing. Additional theater credits include: Tracy Letts’ “Mary Page Marlowe,” Edward Albee’s “At Home at the Zoo/The Zoo Story” and world premieres of Sarah DeLappe’s “The Wolves,” The Mad Ones’ “Mr. Murray’s Menagerie” and “Miles For Mary,” Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ “Everybody” and Annie Baker’s “The Antipodes.”

Rudin/Bush and IAC have a long and successful relationship with A24, based on partnering on multiple films including “Lady Bird,” “Eighth Grade,” “Mid90s,” “Ex Machina,” and upcoming titles including the Safdie brothers’ “Uncut Gems,” Kelly Reichardt’s “First Cow” and Joel Coen’s “Macbeth.”

Rudin/Bush, IAC Films, and A24 also recently announced a joint venture for non-fiction films and series.

Polsky and Lawrence will produce through their newly formed production company Excellent Cadaver.

Details of the project are being kept under wraps. Principal photography begins mid-June in New Orleans.