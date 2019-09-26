Jennifer Aniston, Greg Berlanti Tapped for SAG-AFTRA Foundation Honors

Jennifer Aniston and Greg Berlanti will be honored at SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s fourth annual Patron of the Artists Awards.

The duo will be feted on Nov. 7 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Berlanti will receive a Patron of the Artists Award for creating significant professional opportunities for performing artists to work and thrive. Aniston will receive an Artists Inspiration Award for using her creative and professional success as a performing artist to advance philanthropic and humanitarian causes.

Ava DuVernay was previously announced as an honoree for the Patron of the Artists Award and Mark Ruffalo for the Artists Inspiration Award.

“From her tireless work as a spokesperson for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to her advocacy work for cancer research, Jennifer sets a sterling example for all artists to use their influence to give back to others,” said JoBeth Williams, SAG-AFTRA Foundation board president.

Aniston has donated millions of dollars for natural disaster relief to organizations such as the Ricky Martin Foundation and the American Red Cross. She also has been an avid supporter and advocate of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and was a recipient of the GLAAD Vanguard Award in 2007 for her outstanding contributions to increase understanding and

awareness of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community.

On screen, Aniston will next star in the Apple TV series “The Morning Show” opposite Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carrell.

“We are also thrilled to be honoring Greg Berlanti, one of the most prolific writers, directors and producers working in Hollywood today, with one of our Patron of the Artists Awards,” Williams said. “Greg has discovered, nurtured and propelled creative talent in front of the camera and below the line. With an astounding 18 scripted series to his credit, Greg’s ensemble-based shows have launched the careers of countless actors.”

Berlanti started in television on “Dawson’s Creek” and has served as creator, writer, and producer behind “Everwood,” “Jack & Bobby,” “Eli Stone” and “Political Animals.” As one of the most in-demand creators today, he currently works a number of shows including “Arrow,” “The Flash,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “You” and “Riverdale.”

Previous SAG-AFTRA Foundation Patron of the Artists Award honorees include Ted Sarandos, Spike Lee, Jeffrey Katzenberg, Lee Daniels, Kathryn Bigelow, Judd Apatow, Megan Ellison and Rob Marshall. Previous SAG-AFTRA Foundation Artists Inspiration Award honorees include Lady Gaga, Harrison Ford, Kate Winslet, Lionel Richie and Leonardo DiCaprio.