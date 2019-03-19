‘Jekyll and Hyde’ Movie in the Works Based on Broadway Musical

The Broadway musical “Jekyll and Hyde” is getting the movie treatment from Academy Award winner Alexander Dinelaris.

Dinelaris, who is writing and producing the adaptation, won an Oscar for the “Birdman” script and was a co-producer on “The Revenant.” He is producing “Jekyll and Hyde” as the first project under his New York-based development company, Lexicon, which he created alongside partner Rob Quadrino.

Lexicon also signed a first-look deal with Richard Saperstein’s Bluestone Entertainment. The “Jekyll and Hyde” movie will be produced by Saperstein alongside Lexicon’s Dinelaris and Quadrino, and Fezziwig Studios’ Dan Angel, Brian Gott, and Marc Iannarino. Phil Kim and David Segel will serve as executive producers.

“Jekyll and Hyde” debuted on Broadway in 1997 and has been performed in 28 countries, grossing close to $1 billion. It follows the journey of Dr. Jekyll as he wrestles with his alter ego, Mr. Hyde, in a battle between good and evil. Loosely based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s novella “Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde” and conceived for the stage by Frank Wildhorn and Steve Cuden, it features music by Wildhorn, a book by Leslie Bricusse, and lyrics by Wildhorn, Bricusse, and Cuden.

Dinelaris said, “Bringing the gritty potential of Leslie and Frank’s stirring gothic musical to the big screen made ‘Jekyll & Hyde’ the perfect project to launch Lexicon, which is focused on character-driven, muscular storytelling.”

“After 30 years of our stage productions playing successfully in almost every major country in the world, we are absolutely thrilled to see our musical version of ‘Jekyll and Hyde’ becoming a major motion picture,” Bricusse and Wildhorn said.

Dinelaris is represented by CAA.