Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s ‘Postcard Killings’ Backed by Capstone (EXCLUSIVE)

Film financing-sales company Capstone has come on board to finance and handle international distribution on the thriller “The Postcard Killings,” starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Connie Nielsen.

Capstone’s Christian Mercuri and Good Films Collective’s Miriam Segal announced the deal on Friday as part of a long-term alliance between the companies. Capstone will handle international sales on “The Postcard Killings” at the upcoming European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival.

“The Postcard Killings” is directed by Danis Tanovic, whose credits include “No Man’s Land,” “Death in Sarajevo,” and “Tigers,” from a screenplay adapted by Andrew Stern from James Patterson and Liza Marklund’s New York Times bestseller.

“The Postcard Killings” is currently in pre-production and centers on a New York detective investigating the death of his daughter, who was murdered while on her honeymoon in London. During his investigation, similar crimes are reported across Europe with each killing accompanied by a postcard sent to a local journalist. Morgan, star of “The Walking Dead,” will play the detective and Nielsen will portray his ex-wife. Cush Jumbo also stars in the pic.

Paul Brennan (“City of Lies”), Peter Calvin Nelson, and Leopoldo Gout (“Molly’s Game”) are producing the movie alongside Segal. Good Films Collective recently completed “City of Lies,” starring Johnny Depp and Forest Whitaker. Previously, Good Films financed and produced Brad Furman’s “The Infiltrator,” starring Bryan Cranston.