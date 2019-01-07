×

Jeff Bridges: ‘If I’m Lucky, I’ll Be Associated With the Dude for the Rest of My Life’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Jeff Bridges, winner of Cecil B. Demille Award at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 6, 2019 -- (Photo by: Paul Drinkwater/NBC)
CREDIT: Paul Drinkwater/NBC

Chris Pine introduced the Cecil B. DeMille tribute to his “Hell and High Water” co-star Jeff Bridges at the 69th Golden Globes by referencing Bridges’ most iconic movie role, the Dude in “The Big Lebowski.”

“Well, far out man, your dudeness. He’s made eccentric characters truly iconic. And yes, I am talking about el dude.”

Bridges, who has been nominated for seven Oscars, received the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn.’s Cecil B. DeMille Award for career achievement on Sunday. The 69-year-old actor has starred in dozens of films, but many fans consider his portrayal of Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski in the Coen brothers’ “The Big Lebowski” to be his most memorable performance.

“Sometimes there’s an actor who just makes it look easy,” said Sam Elliott over a montage of Jeff Bridges’ best movie roles. He ended the montage saying, “Sometimes making it look easy can be mighty hard work.”

Bridges accepted his tribute with a rambling and sentimental speech that touched on the directors who have influenced his career, author Buckminster Fuller and his family, including brother Beau and sister Cindy.

Related

He also thanked Peter Bogdanovich who “kicked the whole party off” with “The Last Picture Show,” and the Coen brothers, whom he called “true masters.”

“If I’m lucky I’ll be associated with the Dude of rest of my life. I feel so honored to be apart of that film,” Bridges said.

“We are alive. We can really make a difference. We can turn this this ship in the way we want to go, man. Towards love. Creating a healthy planet for all of us,” Bridges concluded.

Bridges started his career early when he appeared with his father Lloyd Bridges in television’s “Sea Hunt” and “The Lloyd Bridges Show.” He earned his first Oscar nomination in 1971’s “The Last Picture Show” for his supporting actor performance as Duane Jackson, a teenager searching for direction. He scored another supporting actor nomination opposite Clint Eastwood in Michael Cimino’s “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot” in 1974 and his first nod for a leading performance in John Carpenter’s “Starman” a decade later.

Two years after immortalizing the Dude in 1998, he played a straight-talking American president Jackson Evans in Rod Lurie’s “The Contender.” In 2009, he won his only Oscar as lead actor in “Crazy Heart,” the story of a country-western singer that was partially inspired by Hank Thompson and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott.

Bridges scored his sixth nomination for the Coen brothers’ “True Grit” remake in 2010 as Rooster Cogburn and his seventh as heartbroken Texas Ranger in David Mackenzie’s “Hell or High Water.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

More Film

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Jeff Bridges: 'If I'm Lucky, I'll Be Associated With the Dude for the Rest of My Life'

    Chris Pine introduced the Cecil B. DeMille tribute to his “Hell and High Water” co-star Jeff Bridges at the 69th Golden Globes by referencing Bridges’ most iconic movie role, the Dude in “The Big Lebowski.” “Well, far out man, your dudeness. He’s made eccentric characters truly iconic. And yes, I am talking about el dude.” Bridges, who has been [...]

  • 76th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS --

    Christian Bale Thanks Satan in Globes Speech for Inspiring His Role as Dick Cheney

    Christian Bale had one unconventional figure to thank in his acceptance speech after winning best actor in a comedy or musical for “Vice” at Sunday night’s Golden Globes. “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration for playing this role,” he said about his character of Dick Cheney in the political satire. The line got a positive response for [...]

  • Melissa McCarthy Ham Sandwich Golden Globes

    Golden Globes: Melissa McCarthy Is Secretly Handing Out Ham Sandwiches to Guests

    To avoid the sound of clinking cutlery on television, dinner at the Golden Globes is largely served before the evening’s telecasted event, leaving many actors stranded on the red carpet. But this year, “Can You Ever Forgive Me” star Melissa McCarthy refused to let anyone around her go hungry. Her solution? Thirty hidden ham and cheese [...]

  • Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando, Lady Gaga

    Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Justin Hurwitz Win Music Awards

    To the surprise of absolutely no one, Lady Gaga and her co-writers won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song for “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.” With Gaga in tears as she approached the stage, producer and co-writer Mark Ronson took the mic, calling her “the captain of the SS Shallow.” Addressing the audience, [...]

  • Emma Stone arrives at the 76th

    Emma Stone Apologizes (Again) for 'Aloha' at Golden Globes

    Emma Stone apologized once again for “Aloha” after Sandra Oh made a joke about the film during the Golden Globes monologue. Oh, who co-hosted this year’s ceremony with Andy Samberg, quipped that “Crazy Rich Asians” was “the first studio film with an Asian American lead since ‘Ghost in the Shell’ and ‘Aloha.'” Stone portrayed a [...]

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rules Colorful Golden Globes Red Carpet

    Blue was the new black at this year’s Golden Globes red carpet, at least for Lady Gaga, who sported ice blue-blonde locks and a periwinkle dress so voluminous it required two assistants to help carry its train. The dress, reminiscent of Judy Garland’s gown in the 1954 “A Star is Born,” was one of a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad