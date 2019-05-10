×
Jean Reno to Star in Thriller ‘Rogue City’ From Olivier Marchal (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran actor Jean Reno has been tapped to star in “Rogue City,” a thriller that sees director Olivier Marchal (“A Gang Story,” “36th Precinct”) re-team with French studio Gaumont.

Budgeted at $13 million, the film is set in Marseille and follows an anti-gang cop (Reno) with unorthodox methods who investigates a shooting at a local nightclub along with his longtime rival.

Lannick Gautry, Stanislas Merhar and David Belle complete the cast. Alain Figlarz, who has previously worked on “Taken 3,” “The Bourne Identity” and “The Transporter,” will be handling the action scenes and stunts.

The movie is set to start shooting on location in the south of France in September. Gaumont will kick off pre-sales for “Rogue City” at Cannes with a fully story-boarded script, and expects to release “Rogue City” in France during the second quarter of 2020.

Marchal is himself a former cop who worked for both the police and French intelligence. Through films such as “36th Precinct” and “A Gang Story” and the hit Canal Plus show “Braquo,” he has depicted the gritty and perilous worlds of gangs and the authorities who try to bust them.

Reno, whose credits include Luc Besson’s “The Professional,” is also a fixture of thrillers and cop stories of all kinds. He recently joined the cast of Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods.”

Gaumont will also attend the Cannes Film Festival with Olivier Nakache and Eric Toledano’s social comedy-drama “The Specials,” which has been set as the Last Screening on closing night.

    Veteran actor Jean Reno has been tapped to star in "Rogue City," a thriller that sees director Olivier Marchal ("A Gang Story," "36th Precinct") re-team with French studio Gaumont. Budgeted at $13 million, the film is set in Marseille and follows an anti-gang cop (Reno) with unorthodox methods who investigates a shooting at a local [...]

