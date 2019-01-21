Jean-Paul Gaultier’s ‘Freak And Chic’ Documentary Sells For Studiocanal (EXCLUSIVE)

Underscoring the strength and scope of French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier’s legacy around the world, the documentary “Jean Paul Gaultier Freak And Chic,” which chronicles the making of Gaultier’s ongoing popular show in Paris, has been luring distributors in key markets.

Sold by Studiocanal and produced by Capa, the documentary has already been picked up across Asia, in Japan (Kino), South Korea (Cree Pictures), Hong-Kong (Edko) and Taiwan (Moviecloud), as well as Australia/New Zealand (Madman), Israel (Shoval), CIS & Baltics (Pioneer) and ex-yugoslavia (MCF Megacom).

The documentary, directed by Yann L’Hénoret (“Emmanuel Macron, les coulisses d’une victoire”), followed Gaultier during six months as he put together his Fashion Freak Show which portrays his life and career’s milestone with clips from Madonna, Rossy de Palma, Line Renaud, Catherine Deneuve and Antoine de Caunes, among others. Produced by high-profile music producer Thierry Suc for the Folies Bergères cabaret in Paris, the show has been packed non-stop since September and has just been extended until late April.

Chloé Marquet, the VP of international sales at Studiocanal, said the company unveiled a trailer for the documentary at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous in Paris and treated buyers with tickets to the Fashion Freak Show at the Folies Bergeres.

“The documentary captures the spirit of the show, which is super sexy, pop, colorful and also very personal, because it’s an homage to Gaultier’s life and to his friends, some of whom died of AIDS,” said Marquet, adding that Gaultier remained an icon, especially in Asia. The executive said Studiocanal aimed at selling the documentary to all-rights buyers or streaming services who will have the option to release it in theaters, at least for a limited run to create an event.

Speaking to Variety, Suc, who has worked with some of France’s best known musicians and artists, from Mylene Farmer to Jean-Jacques Goldman and Florence Foresti, said his company TS3 was currently in discussions with companies in the U.S., Canada, Japan, Korea, Spain, Greece and Italy. Depending on the countries, the show will either been adapted or will be totally reinvented to appeal to local audiences.

Suc said Gaultier approched him years ago with the idea of the show and the pair worked hand in hand to create a lavish, near-cinematic experience and a biopic mixing cabaret with fashion shows and film talents, such as Cesar-winning helmer Tonie Marshall who co-directed the show; Marion Motin, a dancer and choreographer who’s previously worked on Madonna concerts and videos for Stromae and Christine and The Queens; and Nile Rodgers who has worked with Diana Ross, David Bowie, Madonna and Daft Punk, created the soundtrack for the Fasion Freak Show.