J.D. Dillard to Helm Black Label Media’s Korean War Epic ‘Devotion’ Starring Glen Powell (EXCLUSIVE)

J.D. Dillard has signed on to helm Korean War epic “Devotion,” starring “Top Gun: Maverick” actor Glen Powell, sources tell Variety.

The film, from Black Label Media, is an aerial war epic that tells the harrowing true story of two elite U.S. Navy fighter pilots, Tom Hudner and Jesse L. Brown, during the Korean War. Their heroic sacrifices would ultimately make them the Navy’s most celebrated wingmen.

Powell will star as Hudner, whose life — along with Brown’s — was chronicled in Adam Makos’ book “Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice,” upon which the movie is based. Jake Crane and Jonathan Stewart wrote the screenplay. BLM’s Molly Smith, Rachel Smith, Thad Luckinbill and Trent Luckinbill will produce.

Dillard is best known for his debut feature film “Sleight,” which premiered at Sundance in 2016 and was acquired by WWE Studios and Blumhouse. His second film, “Sweetheart,” starring Kiersey Clemons, premiered at Sundance in 2019 and will be released on digital by Blumhouse/Universal on Oct. 22. Dillard is also working on “Mastering Your Past,” which was picked up by Legendary after a bidding war earlier this year. He is repped by CAA, Circle of Confusion and Ginsburg Daniels Kallis.

Powell starred opposite Zoey Deutch in the surprise hit “Set It Up” for Netflix and will reteam with Deutch for the comedy “Most Dangerous Game.” He is currently filming the Jerry Bruckheimer Films/Paramount Pictures tentpole “Top Gun: Maverick” with Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly, and will star in STX’s “I Want to F*** Your Brother.” He is repped by ICM Partners.

Black Label Media is also developing Peter Sattler’s “Broken Diamonds” starring Ben Platt and Lola Kirke.