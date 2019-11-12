×

Jay Pharoah Joins Cast of Universal's 'All My Life' (EXCLUSIVE)

Justin Kroll

Jay Pharaoh2016 MTV Video Music Awards, Arrivals, Madison Square Garden, New York, USA - 28 Aug 2016
Jay Pharoah has joined the cast of Universal’s drama “All My Life.”

Actors Marielle Scott and Kyle Allen will also appear in the film alongside the previously announced cast of Jessica Rothe and Harry Shum Jr.

Directed by Marc Meyers, “All My Life” is inspired by the true story of Jenn Carter and her husband, Solomon Chau, a young couple planning their wedding in the face of devastating news.

Todd Rosenberg wrote the script, which was featured on the Black List in 2017. Todd Garner and Sean Robins will produce for their Broken Road Productions banner. Universal’s senior vp of production Sara Scott and director of development Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

Best known for his work on “Saturday Night Live,” Pharoah was most recently seen in Steven Soderbergh’s “Unsane” and also had a recurring role on ABC’s “A Million Little Things.” Scott was recently seen in “Lady Bird” and the Netflix series “You.” Allen was recently cast in one of the lead roles in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation “West Side Story” and also appears in Hulu’s “The Path.”

Pharoah is represented by ICM, manager Shaina Farrow, and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush, Kaller & Gellman L.L.P; Scott is represented by Gersh and Mosaic; Allen is represented by UTA, Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson.

