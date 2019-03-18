Jax Media Taps A24 Co-Founder John Hodges as Head of New Film Division

TV production powerhouse Jax Media is expanding into film and tapped John Hodges, one of the founding partners of A24, as its new head of film.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Jax,” Hodges said. “Theirs is a potent brand that I’ve admired for a long time, and their reputation as innovative partners to talent is second to none.”

In this newly created role, Hodges will be tasked with overseeing and growing all of Jax Media’s film projects. The company’s expansion into film is a natural progression as the company continues to produce scripted and non-scripted television as well as stand-up comedy specials.

On the TV side, Jax’s current projects include the recently released “Russian Doll” on Netflix, starring Natasha Lyonne; “The Other Two,” which was just picked up for a second season; and the final season of “Broad City” for Comedy Central.

“We are thrilled to have someone of John’s pedigree join the Jax Media team and lead our expansion into the film world,” Jax Media partners Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, John Skidmore, and Brooke Posch said in a joint statement. “John’s experience and taste is evident in the films he has developed and produced over the years. His relationship with talent and creators is exceptional and we look forward to having him make Jax his new home.”