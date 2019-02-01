×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Javier Bardem Joins Timothee Chalamet in ‘Dune’ Reboot

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
Javier Bardem Dune
CREDIT: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Javier Bardem is in negotiations to join the A-list ensemble of Legendary’s “Dune” reboot. He boards a cast that already includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Charlotte Rampling, with Oscar Isaac and Zendaya also in talks to join.

Bardem will play Stilgar, the leader of a tribe that helps Chalamet’s character. “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is directing and co-writing the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his famous novel, granting the studio rights to both film and TV properties. The movie will be produced by Villeneuve, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers. Kevin J. Anderson will act as a creative consultant.

Set in the distant future, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

Bardem most recently starred opposite his wife Penelope Cruz in “Everybody Knows” and “Loving Pablo.” He is repped by WME.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Pete Davidson Judd Apatow

    Judd Apatow's Pete Davidson Comedy Gets 2020 Release Date

    Universal Pictures has given a prime summer release date of June 19, 2020, to Pete Davidson’s untitled semi-autobiographical comedy from director Judd Apatow. The studio made the announcement Friday, three days after unveiling the project. The Universal Pictures film is written by Apatow, Davidson, and Dave Sirus. Davidson, who grew up in Staten Island, lost his [...]

  • Javier Bardem Dune

    Javier Bardem Joins Timothee Chalamet in 'Dune' Reboot

    Javier Bardem is in negotiations to join the A-list ensemble of Legendary’s “Dune” reboot. He boards a cast that already includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Charlotte Rampling, with Oscar Isaac and Zendaya also in talks to join. Bardem will play Stilgar, the leader of a tribe that helps Chalamet’s character. [...]

  • DGA President Thomas Schlamme

    DGA Steps Up in Response to Industry Changes

    Amid the massive changes in the entertainment industry, Thomas Schlamme has found stability in his role as the 26th president of the Directors Guild of America. “I feel as if I’m more comfortable being the president now than I was when I started,” he says. “I’m able to balance the DGA presidency with my career.” [...]

  • Idris Elba Hunchback of Notre Dame

    Idris Elba in Talks to Star in Supernatural Thriller 'Deeper'

    Idris Elba is in talks to star in MGM’s supernatural thriller “Deeper,” sources tell Variety. “Everest” filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur will direct. “Bright” scribe Max Landis penned the script and will also produce with David Goyer, Kevin Turren, and Addictive Pictures. The film follows a former astronaut who was hired to take a submersible to the [...]

  • Tye Sheridan Mel Gibson

    Tye Sheridan and Mel Gibson to Star in 'Black Flies'

    Mel Gibson and Tye Sheridan are in final negotiations to join the indie “Black Flies,” which is based on the novel by Shannon Burke. The script was penned by Ryan King and was featured on this year’s Black List. Jean-Stephane Sauvaire, who last directed the critically acclaimed A24 film “A Prayer Before Dawn,” will helm [...]

  • Goteborg: Details On Upcoming ‘The Girlfriend,’

    Brain Academy’s Helena Danielsson Talks ‘The Perfect Patient,’ ‘The Girlfriend’

    Swedish production company Brain Academy has brought two upcoming features to this year’s Goteborg Film Festival: “The Perfect Patient,” a work in progress currently in post-production, and “The Girlfriend,” which pitched Friday in the projects section. “The Perfect Patient” tells the story of the biggest legal scandal in Sweden’s history. Hannes Råstam was a legal [...]

  • Blair Witch Project

    ‘Blair Witch Project’ Cast a Marketing Spell on Audiences 20 Years Ago

    Twenty years ago, “The Blair Witch Project” debuted at Sundance, creating an impact that’s still felt today. The movie’s “found footage” format inspired multiple imitations and was a reminder to Hollywood of the huge audience potential for micro-budget storytelling. The movie’s biggest impact: It was a triumph of marketing, mixing old media with the newly [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad