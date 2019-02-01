Javier Bardem Joins Timothee Chalamet in ‘Dune’ Reboot

Javier Bardem is in negotiations to join the A-list ensemble of Legendary’s “Dune” reboot. He boards a cast that already includes Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, and Charlotte Rampling, with Oscar Isaac and Zendaya also in talks to join.

Bardem will play Stilgar, the leader of a tribe that helps Chalamet’s character. “Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve is directing and co-writing the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

Legendary closed a deal with the Frank Herbert estate in 2016 for his famous novel, granting the studio rights to both film and TV properties. The movie will be produced by Villeneuve, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers. Kevin J. Anderson will act as a creative consultant.

Set in the distant future, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides, whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

Bardem most recently starred opposite his wife Penelope Cruz in “Everybody Knows” and “Loving Pablo.” He is repped by WME.