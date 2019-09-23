×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Javi Tasio Talks ECAM Incubator Title ‘La Mala Familia’

By

Ben's Most Recent Stories

View All
La-mala-familia
CREDIT: ECAM

SAN SEBASTIAN  —  Via their BRBR collective, filmmakers Nacho A. Villar and Luis Rojo have directed award winning music videos, and commercias. Now they’ll make the leap to features with “La Mala Familia,” a gritty urban drama set in the outskirts of Madrid. Variety spoke with the film’s producer, Javi Tasio, who developed this project at ECAM’s Incubator program. It will shoot in the fall.

How would you describe the film?

It’s the story of Andrés, a nervous kid who lives in waiting for the trial of a crime that took place five years ago; though he is not guilty, he could still be sentenced to twelve years in prison.The announcement of the trial brings his friend Nathanael back to the neighborhood, and this friend tries to help Andrés find his way to freedom. His return makes Andrés realize that in order to build a future, he must first face the past, and with it a group of friends, crushed by the judicial process, who must rely on each other like a family.

Related

All this stirs new emotions in Andrés, who can count the days he has left to repair the wounds of the past. He must leave adolescence behind and become a man, though he does not know how.

How would you describe the style?

“La Mala Familia” is an urban drama that follows a group of friends as they pass from youth into adulthood, with the trial as a backdrop that forces them to testify against each other.

We’ve cast our friends, not professional actors. This film is a portrait of them and of us, a photograph of a neighborhood or an attempt at a moral fable. [In that way,] “La Mala Familia” is a fundamental film to understand the present. It maps out a social moment that goes beyond any border and is present globally.

Could you talk about the film’s influences?

What drives our artistic practice, our number one motivator, is life itself and the world around us. We want to offer an honest depiction of our relationships… without referencing the texts of other artists, so we try to look inward rather than outward when it comes to finding ways of narrating that best suit the story we want to tell. Our friends, our family – by blood or by choice – and our own life, in short, is what most affects us and motivates our work.

In the specific case of “La Mala Familia,” it is a fiction inspired by the reality of a group of very close friends. They are the main inspiration of this story. This is a living movie, where reality is always ahead, and the script is re-written in real time. On a formal level, in the collective, we come from a mixed background that combines film school and artistic training, and this is something that will inevitably shape the creation of the work. We consider that a piece of work is complete when a specific line of dialogue builds upon an image to hit us in the gut, “La Mala Familia” aspires to nothing less.

Will this film continue some of the same aesthetic approaches you’ve developed in your commercial/music video work?

In BRBR we reinvent ourselves with each new project. We believe that each idea is unique, and we try to find aesthetic and narrative vehicles for that idea. In that sense, we try to avoid repeating formulas or recipes that have worked for us on other occasions.

Approaching each project from its own point of view gives us flexibility when working in frameworks as different as advertising, music videos or feature film.We understand that our job as creators is not only to produce content and release it to the world – in part, already saturated – but to reflect on how it is produced, question our responsibility and look for new ways to tell stories, which endure beyond trends.

In that sense, style is not something that we intentionally pursue. Style is beyond a conscious intention or a repetitive gesture: style is what remains – the spontaneous, the genuine – and as such, it can only be found later. It cannot be imposed during the ideas phase because that can confuse style with mannerism. Style is born in the succession of works; it is the common position among a whole series of heterogeneous acts.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • La-mala-familia

    Javi Tasio Talks ECAM Incubator Title ‘La Mala Familia’

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —  Via their BRBR collective, filmmakers Nacho A. Villar and Luis Rojo have directed award winning music videos, and commercias. Now they’ll make the leap to features with “La Mala Familia,” a gritty urban drama set in the outskirts of Madrid. Variety spoke with the film’s producer, Javi Tasio, who developed this project at ECAM’s [...]

  • Submerged

    Outsider Takes World Sales on ‘Submerged’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN  — Paul Hudson’s Outsider Pictures has acquired world sales rights to“Submergible” (Submerged) a narco capsule-sub-set drama thriller from Ecuador’s Alfredo León León who debuted with an original prisoner-of-war drama, “Open Wound.” Written by Daniela Granja Nuñez and Alfredo León León, “Submerged” is produced out of Ecuador by León León’s Boom en Cuadro and [...]

  • Charlie-Chaplin-and-Horse-Roy-Export-Co

    Carmen Chaplin to Direct ‘Charlie Chaplin, a Man of the World’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    SAN SEBASTIAN  — Director-producer-actress Carmen Chaplin is set to direct “Charlie Chaplin, a Man of the World,” a theatrical documentary feature which will add a hardly-explored new facet to the creator of the Tramp, one of the most iconic cinema characters in popular consciousness, plumbing Chaplin’s Romani roots and heritage. Marking the first time that [...]

  • Incitement

    'Incitement' Wins Ophir Award for Best Picture, Becomes Israel's Oscar Submission

    “Incitement” was the best-picture winner at Israel’s Ophir Awards on Sunday night, automatically becoming the country’s choice to vie for the international feature film Oscar. The winning film, a drama about the period leading up to the assassination of Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin by a Jewish extremist in 1995, had its global premiere at [...]

  • LargoAI

    LargoAI Wins Inaugural San Sebastian Zinemaldia & Technology Startup Challenge

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —  Swiss artificial intelligence and data analytics company LargoAI won Sunday’s first-ever San Sebastian Film Festival Zinemaldia & Technology Startup Challenge. LargoAI’s software provides data-driven filmmaking strategies, similar to those used by major VOD platforms which aggregate and often horde their own user-driven data. From early in the screenwriting process through development and [...]

  • MARIANA-RONDÓN-MARITÉ-UGÁS

    FiGa Snags 'Contactado,' By The Team Behind San Sebastian Winner 'Pelo Malo' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sandro Fiorin’s FiGa Films has picked up worldwide sales rights to “Contactado,” the upcoming feature by Sudaca Films’ Marité Ugás and Mariana Rondón, the duo behind San Sebastian 2013 Golden Shell winner, “Pelo Malo.” The Sudaca partners are attending San Sebastian to pitch Rondón-helmed project “Zafari” at the 8th Europe-Latin American Co-production Forum. Directed by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad