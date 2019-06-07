Jaume Collet-Serra Eyed to Direct DC’s ‘Black Adam’ Starring Dwayne Johnson (EXCLUSIVE)

“Jungle Book” director Jaume Collet-Serra and Dwayne Johnson are reuniting for Johnson’s first foray into the comic-book world.

Sources tell Variety that Collet-Serra is in negotiations to direct Johnson in the New Line film “Black Adam,” based on the DC Comics character.

According to insiders, the film is a priority for the studio following the success of “Shazam!” in addition to the hype surrounding Johnson’s first entry into the superhero realm. As for Collet-Serra, “The Shallows” director has been a front-runner for the film ever since his work with Johnson and producer Beau Flynn on Disney’s “The Jungle Cruise.”

Flynn of FlynnPictureCo will produce along with Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions. Scott Sheldon will oversee for FlynnPictuersCo, and Adam Sztykiel, who worked with Johnson and Flynn on “Rampage,” wrote the latest draft.

New Line planned to introduce Johnson as Black Adam in the first “Shazam!” film, but the producing team quickly made the conscious effort to separate the two characters with a “Black Adam” solo pic.

The DC comics character Shazam, a.k.a. Captain Marvel, is the alter ego of a boy named Billy Batson. Batson can transform into a superhero by saying the word “Shazam,” and Black Adam is Shazam’s arch nemesis.

That movie premiered in April with Zachary Levi starring and went on to become a huge success for the studio grossing $367 million worldwide.

Collet-Sera is also known for a number of other big hits including “The Shallows,” starring Blake Lively and “Non-Stop” and “Unknown,” both starring Liam Neeson.

“Jungle Cruise,” which also stars Emily Blunt, is set to bow on July 24, 2020. Collet-Serra is repped by CAA.