×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Set for July 2020

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: YouTube

Sony Pictures has set Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters” sequel for a July 10, 2020, release date.

The studio made the announcement late Friday afternoon, 10 days after disclosing that it revealed that Reitman was on board to direct the untitled sequel.

Reitman’s father, Ivan, directed the original “Ghostbusters,” starring Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, and Sigourney Weaver. Murray’s character Peter Venkman headed a team of parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. The 1984 film grossed $242 million in the United States and over $295 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing comedy film of its time.

Jason Reitman co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan for the sequel. He plans to shoot the film this summer and has started the casting process for young actors. This installment will not be connected to the 2016 “Ghostbusters” movie, starring Melissa McCarthy. Sony gave a first look at the project last week with footage of the Ecto-1 vehicle from the original movie.

Sony also announced Friday that it has set a July 31, 2020, release date for its Marvel “Morbius” project. Variety reported this week that Matt Smith was in final talks to join Jared Leto in “Morbius,” a film based on the Spider-Man villain of the same name. “Safe House” director Daniel Espinosa will helm the movie.

Additionally, Sony said its World War II action movie “Greyhound,” starring Tom Hanks, will be moved back more than a year from March 22, 2019, to May 8, 2020 — which will coincide with the 75th Anniversary of V-E Day (Victory in Europe Day).

Sony also said it’s dated “Black and Blue,” a police thriller starring Naomie Harris, for Sept. 20, and pushed back the Fred Rogers biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” also starring Hanks, back a month from Oct. 18 to Nov. 22 on the weekend before Thanksgiving.

Popular on Variety

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

More Film

  • Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters' Sequel Set for

    Jason Reitman's 'Ghostbusters' Sequel Set for July 2020

    Sony Pictures has set Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters” sequel for a July 10, 2020, release date. The studio made the announcement late Friday afternoon, 10 days after disclosing that it revealed that Reitman was on board to direct the untitled sequel. Reitman’s father, Ivan, directed the original “Ghostbusters,” starring Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie [...]

  • Rosanna Arquette Reveals Backlash Since Speaking

    Rosanna Arquette on Backlash Since Speaking Out Against Weinstein: 'I Don't Have An Agent'

    Ever since Harvey Weinstein’s story launched the Me Too movement in late 2018, much discussion in Hollywood has revolved around the positive progress for women in the industry. But actress Rosanna Arquette — one of the first women to publicly speak out against Weinstein — says things have not necessarily gotten better. “I think the people that [...]

  • PB01D_1_rec709_cc_101818_R2 – Fred Savage and Deadpool

    Film News Roundup: 'Deadpool 2: I Love My Family' Takes $8.5 Million in China

    In today’s film news roundup, “Deadpool 2: I Love My Family” opened in first place in China, Chiwetel Ejiofor takes a directing gig, and Theo James’ “Lying and Stealing” gets distribution. BOX OFFICE Fox’s re-cut, PG-13 “Deadpool 2: I Love My Family” has opened in first place in China, with $8.5 million in its first [...]

  • Shia LaBeouf Sundance

    Sundance: Shia LaBeouf Premieres Childhood Memoir Movie 'Honey Boy' to Standing Ovation

    Shia LaBeouf premiered his autobiographical memoir “Honey Boy” to a standing ovation at the Eccles Theater on Friday night at the Sundance Film Festival. The movie, which LaBeouf wrote and co-stars in, is set in the 2000s during the height of his Disney star fame, and it traces his strained relationship with his alcoholic father, [...]

  • 'Adam' Review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Adam'

    Taking a sideways approach to transgender issues that might attract a more diverse (and younger) audience than many film treatments of that theme, “Adam” amusingly channels those issues through an update of the Shakespearean mistaken-identity hook plus familiar “losin’ it” teen sex comedics. Graphic novelist and “L Word” contributor writer Ariel Shrag’s original 2014 book [...]

  • John Cena

    John Cena to Star in Jason Bateman's Action-Comedy for Netflix

    Netflix has signed John Cena to an untitled action-comedy movie that Jason Bateman will direct and produce. The project re-teams Bateman with “Game Night” writer Mark Perez, who is scripting. Bateman is producing with Michael Costigan for Aggregate Films along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth for Roth Kirschenbaum Films. The project centers on a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad