Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters’ Sequel Set for July 2020

Sony Pictures has set Jason Reitman’s “Ghostbusters” sequel for a July 10, 2020, release date.

The studio made the announcement late Friday afternoon, 10 days after disclosing that it revealed that Reitman was on board to direct the untitled sequel.

Reitman’s father, Ivan, directed the original “Ghostbusters,” starring Bill Murray, Harold Ramis, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Rick Moranis, and Sigourney Weaver. Murray’s character Peter Venkman headed a team of parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. The 1984 film grossed $242 million in the United States and over $295 million worldwide, making it the highest-grossing comedy film of its time.

Jason Reitman co-wrote the screenplay with Gil Kenan for the sequel. He plans to shoot the film this summer and has started the casting process for young actors. This installment will not be connected to the 2016 “Ghostbusters” movie, starring Melissa McCarthy. Sony gave a first look at the project last week with footage of the Ecto-1 vehicle from the original movie.

Sony also announced Friday that it has set a July 31, 2020, release date for its Marvel “Morbius” project. Variety reported this week that Matt Smith was in final talks to join Jared Leto in “Morbius,” a film based on the Spider-Man villain of the same name. “Safe House” director Daniel Espinosa will helm the movie.

Additionally, Sony said its World War II action movie “Greyhound,” starring Tom Hanks, will be moved back more than a year from March 22, 2019, to May 8, 2020 — which will coincide with the 75th Anniversary of V-E Day (Victory in Europe Day).

Sony also said it’s dated “Black and Blue,” a police thriller starring Naomie Harris, for Sept. 20, and pushed back the Fred Rogers biopic “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” also starring Hanks, back a month from Oct. 18 to Nov. 22 on the weekend before Thanksgiving.