Jason Reitman to Direct Secret ‘Ghostbusters’ Movie

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/REX Shutterstock

Sony Pictures is getting the wheels in motion for the next installment in the “Ghostbusters” franchise, and it knows who it’s going to call to direct: Jason Reitman.

Sources tell Variety that Reitman, whose father, Ivan, directed the first two “Ghostbusters” movies, will direct the latest pic in the famous franchise.

Reitman has also co-written a screenplay with Gil Kenan and plans to shoot the film this summer, with Sony planning to release the latest sequel in summer 2020. Insiders say this film will be a continuation of the 1984 sequel and will not be connected to the 2016 film. Sources couldn’t say if that means that the original cast members will be back, as exact story details are still being kept under wraps.

Ivan Reitman’s Montecito Pictures is producing and insiders close to Ivan say he believes this film is a passing of the torch.

Sony and Jason Reitman already had a strong relationship after the studio came on to produce his latest film “The Front Runner.” Even though the 2016 “Ghostbusters” reboot disappointed critically and commercially, the franchise is still a huge priority for the studio. While getting another film off the ground has always been discussed, bringing Reitman on has been covertly handled over the past couple of months, with the studio using a fake title to keep the news under wraps until plans were ready to be unveiled.

The film also marks Reitman’s first major tentpole, as he’s mostly focused on mid-budget movies like “Up in the Air” and his Golden Globe-nominated “Tully,” which also bowed last year.

He is repped by WME.

