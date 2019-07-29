Jason Momoa to Produce, Star in Thriller ‘Sweet Girl’ for Netflix

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is set to produce and star in the revenge thriller “Sweet Girl” for Netflix.

Momoa will portray a husband who vows to bring justice to the people responsible for his wife’s death while also protecting his daughter. Gregg Hurwitz and Philip Eisner wrote the script with current revisions by Will Staples.

Brian Andrew Mendoza will make his feature directorial debut with “Sweet Girl,” which reunites him with Momoa — the pair worked together on 2018 actioner “Braven” and Netflix and Discovery Canada’s TV series “Frontier.”

In addition to Momoa, Brad Peyton and Jeff Fierson of ASAP Entertainment will also produce for “Sweet Girl.” Martin Kistler will executive produce.

“I’m excited to partner with Netflix once again,” Momoa said. “I’m putting a dream team together from Brad and Jeff to my best friend, Brian, who has been my partner for over 10 years. It’s a dream come true to collaborate with him and deliver his vision.”

“Brad and I are ecstatic about bringing another project to Netflix, who have truly made us feel like we have a home to make groundbreaking original features and series,” Fierson said. “Additionally, Jason and Brian are like family, so to re-team with them on a movie after working for three seasons of ‘Frontier,’ is a dream come true. When we first read this script, we knew there was only one actor who could bring the gravitas and depth to the role of Cooper, and that’s Jason.”

“Aquaman” surpassed a worldwide box office of $1 billion. He recently wrapped production on “Dune,” the feature adaptation of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel.