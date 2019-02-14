×
Jason Momoa Joins Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem in ‘Dune’ Reboot

Jason Momoa Dune
CREDIT: Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

“Aquaman” star Jason Momoa is in negotiations to join Legendary’s “Dune” reboot.

If a deal closes, he would join a cast that includes Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, and Zendaya.

Momoa will portray Duncan Idaho, a swordmaster in the house of Atreides who is the right-hand man to Chalamet’s father, played by Isaac.

“Arrival” and “Blade Runner 2049” director Denis Villeneuve is helming and co-writing the script with Eric Roth and Jon Spaihts.

The movie will be produced by Villeneuve, Mary Parent, and Cale Boyter, with Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, Thomas Tull, and Kim Herbert serving as executive producers. Kevin J. Anderson will act as a creative consultant.

Set in the distant future, “Dune” follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), whose family assumes control of the desert planet Arrakis. As the only producer of a highly valuable resource, jurisdiction over Arrakis is contested among competing noble families. After Atreides is betrayed, he leads a rebellion to restore his family’s reign.

Momoa is coming off the monster hit “Aquaman,” which has grossed more than $1 billion at the worldwide box office. He is currently filming the Apple sci-fi series “See” and most recently voiced Aquaman in “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.”

He is repped by WME.

