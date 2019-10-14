Jason Flemyng, Lucinda Syson Launch Film and TV Indie The Kernel Factory (EXCLUSIVE)

Jason Flemyng, fellow actor Ben Starr, casting director Lucinda Syson, and finance expert Cristiano D’Urso are opening The Kernel Factory, a new U.K.-based film and TV indie.

Flemyng has a long list of movie credits including “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen,” and Guy Ritchie’s “Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.” On the small screen he has appeared in “Black Mirror” and “Jamestown.”

“I’ve been lucky – I’ve been allowed to do what I do for over 30 years,” he said. “Now it’s time to develop and create stories myself, with the people I’ve met along the way.”

Flemyng and Syson have been hatching The Kernel Factory for some time. “Now it’s time to go to work, search for those stories we care about and find a home for them with the people who know how to tell them,” Flemyng said.

The quartet said that the new shingle will have a particular focus on artist-developed content. The plan is to work both with established and emerging talent.

Syson scooped an Artios Award from The Casting Society of America for excellence in casting in January. Her work includes “Wonder Woman,” “Batman Begins,” “Kick-Ass,” and “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation.” She said: “In tandem with my continued work as a casting director, it’s wonderful to have the opportunity to evolve my industry experience with a fresh creative challenge.”

Actor and writer Starr has appeared in “Knightfall” and “Medici.” “There are stories hiding everywhere and we’re excited to explore ways of developing them into compelling long-form drama,” he said.

D’Urso is a seasoned financial controller who has worked on projects from indies and studios, including Amazon’s “Hanna,” Sky series “Jamestown,” and Ridley Scott’s “Prometheus.” As the Kernel Factory opened its doors, he said: “It’s all about taste. Each of us brings something unique to the table – our backgrounds can attest to that.”

Flemyng is repped by 42, Syson by United Agents, and Starr by Conway van Gelder Grant.