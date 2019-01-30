Jason Clarke, Nick Robinson to Star in Crime Drama ‘Silk Road’

Jason Clarke and Nick Robinson will star in the crime drama “Silk Road,” directed and written by Tiller Russell.

Sierra/Affinity is launching international sales of the pic at the upcoming European Film Market at the Berlin Film Festival.

The movie, based on David Kushner’s 2014 Rolling Stone article “Dead End on Silk Road,” is about a criminal mastermind who unleashed the Dark Net and the “Jurassic Narc” bent on bringing down the young kingpin’s billion-dollar empire.

“Silk Road” is produced by Duncan Montgomery and Jack Selby via the High Frequency Entertainment banner, Alex Orlovsky and Elika Portnoy for Mutressa Movies, and David Hyman and Stephen Gans on behalf of Perfect Season Productions.

“Tiller Russell has an amazing voice as a documentary filmmaker and writer,” Orlovsky and Montgomery said. “Few understand the world of law enforcement and the modern criminal like him. Tiller will tell this story with the authenticity and energy that it deserves. The fact that we (Jack, Duncan, Tiller, and Alex) have all known each other since we were second graders in Dallas, Texas, makes this film additionally special to us. We all set out on different paths, and are thrilled to be making this film together now.”

Jonathan Kier, Sierra/Affinity’s president of sales and distribution, said “‘Silk Road’ is a crime thriller for the digital age that will keep moviegoers in constant suspense. This unbelievable true story exhibits the consequences of what can happen when crime and connectivity collide.”

Russell recently directed the documentaries “Operation Odessa” and “The Seven Five.” Clarke’s credits include “First Man,” “Mudbound,” and “Zero Dark Thirty.” Robinson starred in “Love, Simon” and “Jurassic World.”

Russell is represented by WME. Clarke is represented by WME and Robert Stein. Robinson is represented by UTA and Management 360.