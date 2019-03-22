×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Janelle Monae to Star in Film From Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Janelle Monae
CREDIT: Thibault Camus/AP/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, Janelle Monae will star in a Lionsgate movie, Bill Nighy joins “Emma,” and documentaries on surfer Bethany Hamilton and Asbury Park are dated.

CASTINGS

Janelle Monae will star in an untitled Lionsgate movie directed by the duo Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz.

The film will be produced by QC Entertainment’s Ray Mansfield and Sean McKittrick, along with Zev Foreman and Lezlie Wills. QC Entertainment produced “Get Out” and “BlacKkKlansman.” McKittrick also recently produced Jordan Peele’s “Us.”

Monae is a Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter who starred in “Hidden Figures” and “Moonlight.” Bush and Renz have worked on campaigns for the MLK Memorial Foundation and Amnesty International, in addition to directing Jay-Z’s music video “Kill Jay Z” and the police brutality PSA “Against the Wall,” starring Michael B. Jordan, Danny Glover, and Michael K. Williams. The news was first reported by Deadline Hollywood.

****

Bill Nighy and Miranda Hart have joined the cast of “Emma,” starring Anya Taylor-Joy in the title role and Johnny Flynn as George Knightley.

Nighy will play Emma’s father Mr. Woodhouse, with Hart as Miss Bates. Mia Goth, Josh O’Connor, Callum Turner, Rupert Graves, Gemma Whelan, Amber Anderson, and Tanya Reynolds have also been cast.

Autumn de Wilde is directing the adaptation of Jane Austen’s classic novel, written for the screen by Eleanor Catton. The producers are Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, and Blueprint Pictures’ Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin.

Principal production began this week in England and will run through the spring. Focus Features and Universal Pictures International will distribute the film worldwide.

ACQUISITION

Related

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures has bought the documentary “Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable” and will release it on July 12 in North America.

Hamilton was the subject of the 2011 biopic “Soul Surfer,” starring AnnaSophia Robb and Helen Hunt, and inspired by her real-life experience. As a teenager, she lost one of her arms during a tiger shark attack in 2003.

“Unstoppable” follows her journey from childhood to motherhood, with a focus on her powerful resilience against all odds to become a leading professional surfer. The movie is directed by Aaron Lieber, who also serves as producer. Jane Kelly Kosek of Meritage Pictures and Penny Edmiston are producers on the film.

Bethany Hamilton: Unstoppable” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and was also featured at both the Los Angeles Film Festival and Hot Springs Documentary Film Festival. The project originated with a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $116,000 from 1,453 backers to fund development.

The documentary began shooting in 2017 in Hawaii. Hamilton, now 29, wrote about her experience in the 2004 autobiography, “Soul Surfer: A True Story of Faith, Family, and Fighting to Get Back on the Board.”

RELEASE DATE

Trafalgar Releasing has set “Asbury Park: Riot Redemption Rock ‘n Roll” for a two-day theatrical release of May 22 and May 29.

Directed by Tom Jones, the film centers around the troubled town of Asbury Park, N.J., and how music united the divided community following riots in 1970. The pic includes footage of Steven Van Zandt, Southside Johnny Lyon, David Sancious, and Bruce Springsteen performing at the Upstage Club, where they got their start.

“Asbury Park: Riot, Redemption, Rock n Roll” will premiere at the Asbury Park Music & Film Festival on April 28.

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Film

  • Janelle Monae

    Film News Roundup: Janelle Monae to Star in Film From Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz

    In today’s film news roundup, Janelle Monae will star in a Lionsgate movie, Bill Nighy joins “Emma,” and documentaries on surfer Bethany Hamilton and Asbury Park are dated. CASTINGS Janelle Monae will star in an untitled Lionsgate movie directed by the duo Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. The film will be produced by QC Entertainment’s Ray [...]

  • Paul Feig Heads to Universal From

    Paul Feig's Feigco Entertainment Jumps From Fox to First-Look Deal at Universal

    Universal’s comedy constellation just added another star, welcoming Paul Feig from 20th Century Fox Film on Thursday. Universal has set a first-look production agreement with Feig’s Feigco Entertainment, bringing in the prolific producer, writer, and director known for hits like “Bridesmaids” and the recent “A Simple Favor.” News of Feig’s relocation shook out of a [...]

  • The Fault in Our Stars

    Disney Retiring Fox 2000 Label

    Disney will stop making films under the Fox 2000 label, a move that could mean that its head Elizabeth Gabler will not be making the move to the Magic Kingdom, Variety has learned. The decision is surprising because Disney had previously stated that Gabler would stay on board at the studio even after it was [...]

  • Macon Blair27th Annual Gotham Independent Film

    Macon Blair to Direct and Write 'Toxic Avenger' Reboot for Legendary (EXCLUSIVE)

    Macon Blair has been tapped to write and direct Legendary’s reboot of the cult classic “The Toxic Avenger,” sources tell Variety. Legendary acquired the feature film rights in December and have quickly made the project a high priority at the studio. Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma Entertainment will serve as producers with Alex [...]

  • Danny Boyle Bond 25

    Danny Boyle Calls His Exit From 'Bond 25' a 'Great Shame'

    Director Danny Boyle has finally spoken out after leaving the upcoming 25th James Bond movie over creative differences. After splitting from the new 007 flick last August, Boyle told Empire in a story published on Thursday that the script he penned with his “Trainspotting” co-writer John Hodge “wasn’t finished, but it could have been really [...]

  • Film Review: 'Everybody's Everything'

    Film Review: 'Everybody's Everything'

    An elegiac documentary exploring the brief life of rapper Lil Peep, “Everybody’s Everything” certainly doesn’t lack for perspectives. Interviewing virtually everyone who knew the musician (born Gustav Ahr), directors Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan cover the waterfront, from Peep’s family to his girlfriends, his innumerable collaborators, his managers and his fans, trying to distill exactly [...]

  • A Brinks armored truck pulls into

    Fox Layoffs: Distribution and Marketing Leaders Out

    Layoffs have hit Fox following the entertainment company’s sale to Disney. The staff cuts are hitting employees at the SVP, EVP, and president level. Senior staff is expected to be among the first to be impacted. However, the cuts will be deep, with the ax falling hardest of Fox’s film team. There could be as [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad