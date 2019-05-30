×
Jane Fonda to Receive BAFTA L.A. Britannia Award for Excellence in Film

Jane Fonda TCA
CREDIT: David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Jane Fonda is set to receive a Britannia Award for Excellence in Film from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Los Angeles. The award, named after director Stanley Kubrick, marks out cinema legends whose work has left an indelible mark on the industry and is the Britannia Awards’ highest honor.

Kathryn Busby, chair of the board of BAFTA L.A. said the actress was and always had been “an unstoppable force on stage, on screen and behind the camera.”

“The legendary actress’s illustrious career has spanned decades and awarded her with numerous accolades for the dozens of characters she has so brilliantly portrayed,” said Busby. “We could not think of a more deserving recipient for this year’s Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film and are looking forward to honoring her outstanding achievements.”

The double Oscar- and BAFTA-winning actress currently stars in Netflix comedy “Grace and Frankie” alongside her “Nine to Five” co-star Lily Tomlin, for which she was nominated for a Primetime Emmy. The show was renewed in January for a sixth season set to debut in 2020. Fonda was most recently seen on the big screen alongside Diane Keaton in 2018’s “Book Club.”

Fonda won back-to-back lead actress BAFTAs in 1979 and 1980 for her roles in Fred Zinnemann’s “Julia” and James Bridges’ “The China Syndrome.” Her two best actress Oscars came for 1971’s “Klute” and 1978’s “Coming Home.”

Last year’s Excellence in Film Award was presented to Australian actress Cate Blanchett. Other recent recipients including Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Jodie Foster, and Robert Downey Jr.

The event, which is BAFTA’s biggest annual event outside the U.K., will take place on Oct. 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. It will be streamed in the U.S. and Canada via Britbox, the BBC and ITV’s joint venture subscription VOD service, for a second year running.

