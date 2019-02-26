Jane Fonda, Alexander Payne to Speak at HFPA Film Restoration Summit

Jane Fonda and Alexander Payne will appear at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s Film Restoration Summit.

The March 9 event at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles is being held in partnership with the Film Foundation and Institut Lumière. It will begin with a presentation by Institut Lumiere director Thierry Frémaux on the Lumière brothers’ restoration project. The HFPA announced in October that it was supporting the effort, which is aimed at restoring 300 short films by Auguste and Louis Lumière, with a $200,000 donation.

Fonda and Payne will be part of a panel with UCLA Film & Television Archive director Jan-Christopher Horak and Grover Crisp, Sony Pictures Entertainment’s executive VP of film restoration and digital mastery. The panel will be moderated by IndieCollect president Sandra Schulberg, and focus on the cultural importance of preserving the art of cinema and what new generations of filmmakers can learn through the experience of watching restored classics.

The night will conclude with a screening of Clint Eastwood’s “A Fistful of Dollars,” a film restored with support from the HFPA.

“Preserving the legacy of our cinematic heritage through our support of film restoration is one of the HFPA’s most important commitments, especially in light of the fact that more than fifty percent of films made before 1950 are lost to us forever,” HFPA President Meher Tatna said. “Through events such as this Summit, we hope to impress on future generations of filmmakers the importance of safeguarding the artistry of past masters whose work will continue to inform and inspire their own.”