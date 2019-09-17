Jamie Bell Joins Michael B. Jordan in ‘Without Remorse’ Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)

Jamie Bell is in final negotiations to join Michael B. Jordan in Paramount’s adaptation of the Tom Clancy novel “Without Remorse.”

Stefano Sollima, who most recently helmed “Sicario: Day of the Soldado,” is directing from a script by “Sicaro” screenwriter Taylor Sheridan.

As previously announced, Jordan is starring as operations officer John Clark, also known as John Terrence Kelly, a former Navy SEAL who goes to work for the CIA.

Bell will play Robert Ritter, the deputy director of operations at the CIA who was a major character in the Clancy universe and helped recruit Kelly into the CIA. Ritter has a presence in several Clancy novels including “Clear and Present Danger,” which was also adapted into a movie by Paramount.

Paramount plans to build a franchise around Jordan’s portrayal of Clark. In addition to “Without Remorse,” the actor will also lead “Rainbow Six” with production scheduled for 2019. The character has appeared in 17 of Clancy’s novels, starting with 1988’s “The Cardinal of the Kremlin.” Though mainly seen as a secondary character who helps CIA analyst Jack Ryan with the physical elements of missions, Clark finally stepped into the spotlight with the novel “Without Remorse,” which tells his backstory on how he came to work for the CIA.

Akiva Goldsman will produce the film along with Jordan, Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec.

Bell and Paramount have a strong relationship, coming off their recent effort on the Elton John biopic “Rocketman,” in which Bell played Bernie Taupin, the songwriter who penned John’s classic tunes. Bell was most recently seen in the neo-Nazi pic “Skin.”

He is repped by UTA.