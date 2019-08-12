James Wan to Produce Horror Camping Movie ‘The Troop’

“Aquaman” director James Wan has come on board the horror camping movie “The Troop” and will produce the project through his Atomic Monster banner.

Atomic Monster announced Monday that it has acquired the rights to “The Troop,” a book by Nick Cutter. The movie will follow a group of teens on a remote camping trip who must fend for themselves when their adult chaperone falls prey to an aggressive otherworldly infection.

Production companies are Atomic Monster, JS Entertainment and Starlight Media. E. L. Katz, whose credits include “Channel Zero: Dream Door” and “Cheap Thrills,” will direct. Michael Clear will also serve as producer with Judson Scott overseeing for the company. Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald (“The Trench”) are teaming on the adapted screenplay.

The next project for Atomic Monster is “The Conjuring 3,” starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson, which is set for release on Sept. 11, 2020. The company is in pre-production on “Mortal Kombat,” which is set for release on March 5, 2021; “There’s Someone Inside Your House” for Netflix; and an untitled project to be directed by Wan.

Wan is also on board for the “Aquaman” sequel. His other directing credits include “Saw,” the first two “Insidious” movies, the first two “Conjuring” movies and “Furious 7.”

Cutter is represented by UTA. Katz is represented by CAA, Jeremy Platt of Grandview and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light. Gardner and Fitzgerald are represented by Tobin Babst at Kaplan Perrone. Wan is represented by Paradigm, Stacey Testro International and attorney David Fox.