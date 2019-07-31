‘Aquaman’ Director James Wan Returns to Horror For Next Film

Before James Wan heads back to the world of Atlantis for DC Comic’s “Aquaman 2,” the director is returning to his horror roots.

Wan is set to direct an untitled secret horror project for New Line Cinema, sources tell Variety. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps.

Wan previously collaborated with New Line on “The Conjuring” universe, as well as “The Curse of La Llorona” and “Lights Out.” He’s also producing the upcoming “Mortal Kombat.”

Wan will co-write the script with Ingrid Bisu, and he will produce through the Atomic Monster banner with Michael Clear.

The film is being independently financed through Starlight Media and Midas Innovation, who will retain distribution rights in China.

The plan is for Wan to shoot the film in the fall in Los Angeles and then move into pre-production on the “Aquaman” sequel in 2020. The film is a recipient of the Independent California Film Rebate.

Wan’s “Aquaman” grossed over $1 billion worldwide, but Wan has always thrived on the horror genre starting with the “Saw” franchise” and later with “The Conjuring” franchise. Sources say he wanted something that fit in that mold before moving back into the “Aquaman” world.

Wan is represented by Paradigm, Stacey Testro International, and attorney David Fox.