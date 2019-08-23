James Wan Finds Male Lead for His Next Horror Movie (EXCLUSIVE)

British actor George Young has landed the male lead role opposite Annabelle Wallis in James Wan’s top secret horror pic, sources tell Variety.

Wan is tackling the movie, tentatively titled “Silvercup,” this fall before beginning preparations for DC’s “Aquaman” sequel with Jason Momoa at the top of 2020. Plot details are currently being kept under wraps as are the details of Young’s character.

Wan came up with the story with Ingrid Bisu, and he will produce through the Atomic Monster banner with Michael Clear. Details regarding who will pen the script are still being worked out.

The film, a recipient of the Independent California Film Rebate, is being independently financed through Starlight Media and Midas Innovation, who will retain distribution rights in China. New Line will handle the remaining distribution. Wan and New Line’s partnership dates back to the original “Conjuring” film, which has led to several spin-offs including April’s “The Curse of La Llorona.”

“Silvercup” will mark Young’s first major role. He appeared in a breakout role in HBO Asia’s 2014 miniseries “Grace” and recently starred in the first two parts of indie film series “A Bread Factory.” His past TV credits include the CW’s “Containment.”

He is repped by APA, Authentic Talent and Literary Management.