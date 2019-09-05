×
Beta Cinema Boards Uberto Pasolini’s ‘Nowhere Special’ Starring James Norton

CREDIT: Beta Cinema

Beta Cinema has boarded “Nowhere Special” and will sell the Uberto Pasolini film internationally.

The Full Monty” producer Pasolini directs from his own screenplay. Based on true events, the movie stars James Norton (“McMafia”) as a window cleaner who has dedicated his life to bringing up his son on his own. When the child is given months to live, he attempts to find a new, perfect family for the 3-year-old.

The picture is a U.K., Italy, Romania co-production. The shoot started in August.

Beta Cinema partnered with filmmaker and producer Pasolini on several previous projects, including his directorial debut, “Still Life,” which was well-received when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2013.

“’Still Life’ was a particularly joyful collaboration with many deserved awards and numerous sales and, most importantly, successful releases in many territories,” said Munich-based Beta Cinema’s Thorsten Ritter. “We feel that ‘Nowhere Special’ has a similar tone, but may be even more accessible.

“It will certainly have the unmistakable, poignant Uberto Pasolini touch and we look forward to presenting it to the world.”

The film is produced by Picomedia, Nowhere Special, and Avanpost/Digital Cube, in association with Rai Cinema, and with the support of Northern Ireland Screen and Eurimages.

