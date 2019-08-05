James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems Buys Controlling Stake in Tribeca Enterprises

The Tribeca Film Festival is getting a new corporate director.

A consortium led by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems will acquire a controlling stake in Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the iconic film festival and other events.

Lupa is buying the stake from The Madison Square Garden Company, Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Craig Hatkoff and other investors. Lupa is teaming up with Attention Capital, a new company led by executive Joe Marchese that looks to team up with and expand media and technology brands with strong consumer connections. Murdoch and Marchese will work with Tribeca co-founders Jane Rosenthal and Robert DeNiro.

Financial terms of the deal could not be immediately learned.

“We are excited about working with Jane and Bob to help grow the unique Tribeca brand,” said Murdoch, in a prepared statement. “When Tribeca was founded after 9/11, they brought together a tremendous creative community to embark on mission-driven business with civic impact and support for storytellers at its core. It is a real privilege to partner with this talented team to enhance and grow that mission.”

Tribeca Enterprises’ businesses include the Tribeca Film Festival, the Tribeca TV Festival and Tribeca Studios, a branded-content business. Since being founded in 2001, the Festival has attracted an international audience of more than 5 million attendees.

LionTree Advisors served as financial advisor to Tribeca in connection with the transaction. Paul Hastings represented Tribeca and certain of its owners. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher represented Lupa. Attention Capital was represented by Kimelberg PLLC

“Our new partnership with James and Joe will bring valuable expertise as Bob and I look to scale and strategically grow Tribeca,” said Jane Rosenthal, CEO and Co-Founder, Tribeca Enterprises, who will continue to lead management and strategic development.