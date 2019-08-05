×

James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems Buys Controlling Stake in Tribeca Enterprises

By
Brian Steinberg

Senior TV Editor

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All
Robert De Niro Tribeca Film Festival interview
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

The Tribeca Film Festival is getting a new corporate director.

A consortium led by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems will acquire a controlling stake in Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the iconic film festival and other events.

Lupa is buying the stake from The Madison Square Garden Company, Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Craig Hatkoff and other investors. Lupa is teaming up with Attention Capital, a new company led by executive Joe Marchese that looks to team up with and expand media and technology brands with strong consumer connections. Murdoch and Marchese will work with Tribeca co-founders Jane Rosenthal and Robert DeNiro.

Financial terms of the deal could not be immediately learned.

“We are excited about working with Jane and Bob to help grow the unique Tribeca brand,” said Murdoch, in a prepared statement. “When Tribeca was founded after 9/11, they brought together a tremendous creative community to embark on mission-driven business with civic impact and support for storytellers at its core. It is a real privilege to partner with this talented team to enhance and grow that mission.”

Tribeca Enterprises’ businesses include the Tribeca Film Festival, the Tribeca TV Festival and Tribeca Studios, a branded-content business. Since being founded in 2001, the Festival has attracted an international audience of more than 5 million attendees.

LionTree Advisors served as financial advisor to Tribeca in connection with the transaction.  Paul Hastings represented Tribeca and certain of its owners.  Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher represented Lupa. Attention Capital was represented by Kimelberg PLLC

“Our new partnership with James and Joe will bring valuable expertise as Bob and I look to scale and strategically grow Tribeca,” said Jane Rosenthal, CEO and Co-Founder, Tribeca Enterprises, who will continue to lead management and strategic development.

 

 

 

More Film

  • (from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson)

    Box Office: What 'Hobbs &Shaw' Nails About Franchise Spinoffs

    This summer has proved a stark reminder that Hollywood studios can’t always bank on recognizable brands. Despite hailing from well-known properties, audiences weren’t all that interested in seeing new chapters from franchises including “X-Men,” “Godzilla” and “The Secret Life of Pets.” So it was still a bit of a gamble for Universal to see if [...]

  • Lena Waithe poses on the red

    Lena Waithe Producing Comedy 'The 40-Year-Old Version' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lena Waithe is producing Radha Blank’s comedy “The 40-Year-Old Version,” Variety has learned. Blank is directing from her own script about a down-on-her-luck New York playwright who decides to reinvent herself and salvage her artistic voice the only way she knows how — by becoming a rapper at age 40. This film follow its protagonist [...]

  • Robert De Niro Tribeca Film Festival

    James Murdoch's Lupa Systems Buys Controlling Stake in Tribeca Enterprises

    The Tribeca Film Festival is getting a new corporate director. A consortium led by James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems will acquire a controlling stake in Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the iconic film festival and other events. Lupa is buying the stake from The Madison Square Garden Company, Tribeca Film Festival co-founder Craig Hatkoff and other [...]

  • Valerian and the City of a

    China Becomes Largest Export Market for European Films

    China has replaced North America as the largest export market, by admissions, for European movies, according to Europe’s Audiovisual Observatory. Research results released Monday show that China accounted for 37% of all admissions to European films outside of Europe itself. At the same time, the number of tickets sold to European movies in North America [...]

  • ipic bankruptcy

    iPic Entertainment Files for Chapter 11, Will Pursue Sale (EXCLUSIVE)

    iPic Entertainment, the luxury theater chain that helped popularize the concept of dine-in moviegoing, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. It hopes to restructure its debt and has engaged investment banker PJ Solomon to pursue a possible sale. Last month, the company warned investors that it might be file for bankruptcy after it missed a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad