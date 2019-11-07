×
Chris Evans, Dylan Sprouse and More Slam CGI Restoration of James Dean in New Film

By

Chris Evans James Dean Dylan Sprouse
The late James Dean is getting digitally restored for an upcoming movie — and many on the internet, including Chris Evans, aren’t happy.

On Wednesday, Magic City Films announced that, thanks to movie magic technology, it cast Dean, who died at age 24 in a car crash, in its upcoming drama “Finding Jack.”

Dean only appeared in three feature films before his death: “Rebel Without a Cause,” “East of Eden” and “Giant,” and has been cast posthumously as a secondary character in the Vietnam War drama.

Fans of the actor weren’t exactly excited about the news on social media.

“I’m sure he’d be thrilled,” Evans said sarcastically in a tweet. The “Avengers: Endgame” star continued to call the restoration “awful” and a “complete lack of understanding.”

Bette Midler tweeted that even dead white men can still get a job in Hollywood.

Former Disney child star Dylan Sprouse said Magic City Films “found a new way to rob graves of dead icons.”

Elijah Wood also chimed in, simply tweeting, “NOPE. this shouldn’t be a thing.”

Grammy-winner Diane Warren, who was tapped to write music for “Finding Jack,” tweeted that she was “glad they got a living person to write the song.”

“I have talked to friends about this for YEARS and no one ever believed me that the industry would stoop this low once tech got better,” Zelda Williams, actor and daughter of the late Robin Williams, tweeted. “Publicity stunt or not, this is puppeteering the dead for their ‘clout’ alone and it sets such an awful precedent for the future of performance.”

She tweeted a follow-up with a gif featuring a fitting quote from “Jurassic Park.”

Directors Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh obtained the rights to use Dean’s image from his family. The filmmakers said the family supports them and that they will “take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact.”

  Chris Evans James Dean Dylan Sprouse

