First James Bond ‘No Time to Die’ Movie Poster Unveiled

The first movie poster for the latest James Bond film has landed on Twitter.

Daniel Craig takes center stage in the new pic, which shows off the secret agent’s signature tux alongside his OO7 agent code. The poster also comes in celebration of James Bond Day, which marks 57 years since the first James Bond film, “Dr. No,” premiered in theaters.

The 25th entry in the action spy series, titled “No Time to Die,” follows a now retired Bond who has left active service for a tranquil retirement in Jamaica. But when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, he is forced to embark on yet another dangerous mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist, leading the secret agent onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Also joining Craig on the film is Rami Malek — the film’s villain — Léa Seydoux, Ana De Armas, and Lashana Lynch. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson are producing, and Fukunaga co-wrote the screenplay with Scott Z. Burns and recent Emmy-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Directing the film is Cary Fukunaga who took over filmmaking duties after Danny Boyle departed the project over creative differences. His exit delayed the movie’s release nearly six months from its original October 2019 release date.

“No Time to Die” is now set to hit theaters in the United Kingdom on April 3, 2020 and in North America on April 8.