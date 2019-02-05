Jacques Audiard’s ‘The Sisters Brothers’ Wins Big at France’s Lumieres Awards

After winning best director at the Venice Film Festival, Jacques Audiard’s The Sisters Brothers” picked up three awards, including best film, director and cinematography, at the 24th Lumières Awards, France’s équivalent to the Golden Globes. The ceremony took place on Monday at the Institut du Monde Arabe.

Although it has not made its way into the awards season in the U.S. despite its fall festival bow, the movie is well-positioned in France where it will be vying for nine Cesar Awards, France’s équivalent to the Oscars, on Feb. 22.

Produced by Pascal Caucheteux’s Why Not, “The Sisters Brothers” stars starring Joaquin Phoenix, John C. Reilly and Jake Gyllenhaal.

“The Sisters Brothers” won over Jeanne Herry’s adoption drama “In Safe Hands,” Mikhaël Hers’ “Amanda,” Alex Lutz’s “Guy” and Emmanuel Mouret’s “Mademoiselle de Joncquières.”

Xavier Legrand’s heart-pounding domestic violence drama “Custody” won best first film. “Custody” world premiered at Venice in 2017 and won there two awards, including best director, and later won two awards at San Sebastian. It’s competing for 10 Cesar Awards.

Meanwhile, Elodie Bouchez won best actress for her performance in “In Safe Hands,” beating Léa Drucker for “Custody,” Virginie Efira for “An Impossible Love,” Cecile de France for “Mademoiselle de Joncquieres” and Melanie Thierry for “A Memoir of War.”

The best actor prize went to Alex Lutz, who stars in his second feature, “Guy,” which is about a man who discovers he is the son of an on-the-road French crooner.

Pierre Salvadori’s edgy comedy “En Liberté” won best screenplay for Salvadori, Benjamin Charbit and Benoît Graffin. The movie world premiered at Cannes’s Directors Fortnight and won a prize.

The best newcomer awards went to Ophélie Bau for Abdellatif Kechiche’s “Mektoub My Love: Canto Uno” and Félix Maritaud for Camille Vidal-Naquet’s “Sauvage.”

Claude Lelouch and Jane Birkin received career tributes during the ceremony. The films, among 130 movies released in France this year, were selected by Paris-based members of the foreign press from 30 different countries.