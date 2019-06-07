Jacques Audiard to Write, Direct Episodes of French Spy Series ‘The Bureau’

Jacques Audiard, whose latest film “The Sisters Brothers” with John C. Reilly, Joaquin Phoenix and Jake Gyllenhaal earned him a best director prize at Venice, will make his TV debut with the Canal Plus hit original spy series “The Bureau.”

The Palme d’Or winning director “Dheepan” will direct some episodes of the fifth and final season of “The Bureau,” along with the series creator Eric Rochant, Jérôme Salle, Thomas Bidegain, Anna Novion, Samuel Collardey and Mathieu Kassovitz, who is also the star of “The Bureau.”

Audiard, one of France’s most revered filmmakers, also co-wrote fifth order of “The Bureau” with Bidegain, his writing partner on several films including “The Sisters Brothers,” as well Cécile Ducrocq, Capucine Rochant, Hippolyte Girardot, Dominique Baumard, Camille de Castelnau, Olivier Dujols, Raphaël Chevènement, with the collaboration of Valentine Milville.

“The Bureau” revolves around a member of a clandestine branch of the French Secret Service who returns to his home base after a six-year mission in Damascus and eventually becomes a double agent working for the CIA.

A Canal Plus original series, “The Bureau” is produced by Alex Berger and Rochant at TOP-The Oligarchs Productions, in association with Fédération Entertainment which handles international sales on the 10-episode show. The fifth season will air on Canal Plus in 2020.

A U.S. remake of “The Bureau” titled “The Department” is currently in development with Peter Landesman (“Mark Felt”) attached to write and direct.