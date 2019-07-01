×

Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay Join ‘The Little Mermaid’ Live-Action Adaptation

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina have signed on to play Flounder and Scuttle, respectively, in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.”

Variety first reported that Melissa McCarthy would be taking on the role of Ursula the Sea Witch. Over the weekend, journalist Kris Tapley announced on Twitter that Tremblay and Awkwafina would be joining the cast.

“Mary Poppins Returns” director Rob Marshall is helming “The Little Mermaid,” which will incorporate original songs from the 1989 animated hit as well as new tunes from original composer Alan Menken and “Moana’s” Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda is also producing the film along with Marshall, Marc Platt and John DeLuca. David Magee wrote the script with Jane Goldman writing a previous draft.

Jessica Virtue and Allison Erlikhman are overseeing for the studio.

The original “Little Mermaid” follows Ariel, a mermaid princess who wants to become a human and capture the attention of Prince Eric. Menken’s music included the Oscar-winning “Under the Sea,” “Part of Your World” and “Kiss the Girl.” Scuttle and Flounder are Ariel’s best friends, a seagull and fish, respectively.

Tremblay will next appear in “Doctor Sleep,” Warner Bros.’ adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to “The Shining.”

Awkwafina is voicing a character in Netflix’s upcoming series, “Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” and can be seen in Sony’s upcoming Jumanji sequel, “Jumanji: the Next Level” as well as Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell,” which hits theaters July 12.

Tremblay is repped by UTA and Play Management and Awkwafina is repped by UTA and Artists First.

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Film

  • 'The Little Mermaid' Live-Action: Jacob Tremblay,

    Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay Join 'The Little Mermaid' Live-Action Adaptation

    Jacob Tremblay and Awkwafina have signed on to play Flounder and Scuttle, respectively, in Disney’s live-action adaptation of “The Little Mermaid.” Variety first reported that Melissa McCarthy would be taking on the role of Ursula the Sea Witch. Over the weekend, journalist Kris Tapley announced on Twitter that Tremblay and Awkwafina would be joining the [...]

  • Lady Gaga Oscars 2019

    Academy Reaches Gender Parity in 2019 New Member Invitations

    Half of the 842 new members invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences are women, the group announced on Monday. The organization behind the Oscars also disclosed that 29% of the new invitees are people of color. Should those people accept, and they almost universally do, the Academy will have doubled the [...]

  • WGA Agents Dispute Placeholder

    CAA Joins WME and UTA in Filing Federal Anti-Trust Lawsuit Against Writers Guild

    CAA has become the latest top talent agency to file a federal lawsuit against the Writers Guild of America, accusing the union of “stunning overreach” in its quest to ban packaging fees and agency-affiliated production operations. CAA’s suit comes a week after WME filed a similar complaint, followed on June 27 by UTA. The three [...]

  • 'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My

    'Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice' Documentary Bought for North America

    Greenwich Entertainment and 1091 have co-acquired the North American distribution rights to the documentary “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice.” Rob Epstein and Jeffrey Friedman directed the movie with James Keach, Michele Farinola and CNN Films producing. The film was co-financed by PCH Films and CNN Films. CNN Films has acquired broadcast television rights [...]

  • Jan-Ole Gerster on 'Lara,' Starring Corinna

    Jan-Ole Gerster on 'Lara,' Starring Corinna Harfouch, Tom Schilling

    German filmmaker Jan-Ole Gerster made a major splash with his critically acclaimed and award-heavy 2012 debut feature “Oh Boy” (“A Coffee in Berlin”), starring Tom Schilling (“Never Look Away”). In Gerster’s latest film, “Lara,” Corinna Harfouch portrays a woman, who, on her 60th birthday, plans to attend the premiere of piano concerto performed by her [...]

  • Do the Right Thing

    Locarno Festival to Spotlight Black Cinema From Around The World

    As black filmmakers gain more traction within the Hollywood studio system, the Locarno Film Festival is putting the spotlight on black cinema around the world with a major retrospective titled Black Light set to kick off with Spike Lee’s “Do The Right Thing” freshly restored by Universal in 4K for the landmark race drama’s 30th [...]

  • Newport Beach Film Fest U.K. Honors

    Newport Beach Film Fest U.K. Honors Bring Surf and Sun to BAFTA Weekend

    Nobody can quite explain why, but there’s long been a significant thread connecting the Newport Beach Film Festival to British film culture. The Southern California festival, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this spring, always features a popular showcase of U.K. films. And now, for the fifth year running, the Southern California fest’s U.K. Honors is [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad