Feature Documentary About Soccer Legend Jack Charlton Underway

Jack Charlton is the subject of a new feature documentary from the producers of “Bobby Robson: More Than a Manager.” Charlton was part of England’s 1966 World Cup winning team and is also hugely popular in Ireland after a stint managing its national team.

Noah Media has teamed with Charlton and his family on the project, which has just entered production. It will be released theatrically in summer 2020, 30 years on from Italia 90, where Charlton led the Republic of Ireland in its first ever World Cup.

The producers said there will be rarely seen archive and the film will explore the story of the Englishman who became an Irish hero.

Jack Charlton won the 1966 World Cup alongside brother Bobby, who was always the more revered player. Jack was the more outspoken of the pair and a household name as pundit and TV celebrity by the early 1970s, before turning his hand to coaching.

“We are delighted to be working with Noah Media Group on what will be the definitive film on my father’s life,” said Charlton’s son, John. “It will be fascinating to see how the film links his life as a husband, father and brother to his incredible achievements in football, as both a player and a manager.”

The film will be directed by Gabriel Clarke (“Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager”) and Pete Thomas (“Euro 2016: Sounds of the Summer”). It will be produced by John McKenna and Torquil Jones. Former Republic of Ireland captain Andy Townsend is an executive producer.