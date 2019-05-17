×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Revamped Cinecittà Set for More U.S. Shoots, Including Netflix’s ‘Luna Nera’

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
A view of Cinecitta's Studios during a presentation of 'Cinecitta Futura' project in Rome, Italy, 31 January 2018.Cinecitta's Studios in Rome, Italy - 31 Jan 2018
CREDIT: Claudio Peri/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

After recently hosting Michael Bay’s big-budget actioner “6 Underground” and George Clooney-directed series “Catch 22,” Rome’s Cinecittà Studios is set to welcome several more productions with Hollywood ties.

The next one is Netflix witchcraft series “Luna Nera,” helmed by a trio of Italian women: Francesca Comencini (“Gomorra”), Susanna Nicchiarelli (“Nico, 1988”) and Paola Randi (“Little Tito and the Aliens”). Domenico Procacci’s Fandango is producing for the U.S. streaming giant. “Luna” is Netflix’s third Italian original.

Cattleya and ITV’s upcoming Ancient Rome origins skein, “Domina,” will also be setting up camp on the backlot of the revamped studios, Variety has learned.

At a presentation Friday for international producers in Cannes, Luce Cinecittà president Roberto Cicutto said the sprawling facilities are on track to complete their refurbishment plan, which entails three new sound stages, including a nearly completed green-screen stage, and a tank for indoor and outdoor underwater filming. The ancient Rome set, partly destroyed in a fire, is also being rebuilt.

Related

“We’ve promised to invest in these studios, and we are keeping our word,” Italian Deputy Culture Minister Lucia Borgonzoni said at the presentation. She added that requests from international productions to tap into the country’s tax-credit incentives, which were recently upped to 30% of eligible production costs, with a €20 million ($22.7 million) cap, have been “flowing in” at a steady rate. A culture ministry official said U.S. projects account for the bulk of nearly $20 million in Italian tax credits that will soon be allocated.

Palme d’Or winner Jane Campion, and two Cannes directors doing jury duty this year, Alice Rohrwacher and Jonas Carpignano, stopped by in a show of support.

Cinecittà’s relaunch is the central plank of Italy’s concerted effort to regain cinematic glory and a prominent spot on the global entertainment industry map.

Italian productions currently shooting at Cinecittà include Matteo Garrone’s live-action “Pinocchio” and Sergio Castellitto-directed “Un Drago a Forma di Nuvola,” based on a script by late auteur Ettore Scola, produced by Rodeo Drive and France’s Mon Voisin Prods., with a cast including Berenice Bejo.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • MUBI, in Cannes With 'Port Authority,'

    MUBI, in Cannes With 'Port Authority,' Steps Up Production Activity (EXCLUSIVE)

    Streaming service MUBI — whose first production, transgender love story “Port Authority” from first-time director Danielle Lessovitz, is in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard — is stepping up film production activity. It now has plans for a 10-picture slate, including a film from French director Rachel Lang. MUBI has boarded Lang’s “Mon Legionnaire,” her follow-up to [...]

  • Papicha

    'Papicha' Producers Join Forces to Launch Investment Fund (EXCLUSIVE)

    After collaborating on Mounia Meddour’s 2019 Un Certain Regard title “Papicha,” High Sea Production and Tribus P have joined forces with CG Cinema to launch an investment fund, Dock, which is dedicated to financing and co-financing director-driven film and TV content for the international market. Patrick André at High Sea, Charles Gillibert at CG Cinema [...]

  • A view of Cinecitta's Studios during

    Revamped Cinecittà Set for More U.S. Shoots, Including Netflix's 'Luna Nera'

    After recently hosting Michael Bay’s big-budget actioner “6 Underground” and George Clooney-directed series “Catch 22,” Rome’s Cinecittà Studios is set to welcome several more productions with Hollywood ties. The next one is Netflix witchcraft series “Luna Nera,” helmed by a trio of Italian women: Francesca Comencini (“Gomorra”), Susanna Nicchiarelli (“Nico, 1988”) and Paola Randi (“Little [...]

  • Hansel and Gretel Russian Animation

    Cannes: Russian Animation House Wizart, QED Intl. Ink Co-Production Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

    Wizart, Russia’s leading animation producer, has inked a co-production pact with U.S. sales and finance company QED Intl. Last month, Wizart’s “The Snow Queen: Fire and Ice,” the third pic in the franchise, became the highest-grossing Russian film in the international box office of all time with a $20.3 million gross worldwide, excluding Russia, where [...]

  • Great Point Takes ‘Flight Risk’

    Great Point Takes ‘Flight Risk’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Flight Risk” is taking off with Great Point, which has boarded sales on the U.S.-produced thriller. The film follows a group of strangers who wake up with amnesia on a bullet-ridden plane. Luis Prieto, who helmed the remake of Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Pusher,” is attached to direct. The action thriller is being produced by L.A.-based [...]

  • From left, Ellen Eliasoph, President and

    Jonah Greenberg Sets Salty Production Slate With Thailand's Studio Park (EXCLUSIVE)

    Salty Pictures, the production and finance company headed by Jonah Greenberg, CAA’s former head in China, has unveiled a five-picture production slate in tandem with Thailand’s The Studio Park Prods. (TSPP), including a Chinese-language film together with Johnny Depp and his Infinitum Nihil partner Sam Sarkar. Studio Park is a leading facilities provider and property [...]

  • 180423_A24_Day_03B_0897.jpg

    Meet RT Features Founder Rodrigo Teixeira, Producer of Three Films at Cannes

    RT Features has pulled off quite a feat. The producer of “Call Me By Your Name” and “The Witch” has three films debuting in Cannes Film Festival’s official selection, a nearly unheard-of accomplishment. “It’s a dream,” said Rodrigo Teixeira, the production company’s founder. “We shot three films last year and all three films are premiering [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad