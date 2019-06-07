‘It’ Star Bill Skarsgard to Star in True-Crime Drama ‘Gilded Rage’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Bill Skarsgard, who broke out as Pennywise the Clown in “It,” is attached to star in the drama “Gilded Rage,” sources tell Variety.

Director Charlie McDowell is set to write and direct the movie with Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker producing via their Nine Stories banner. Jeremy Steckler of Conde Nast Entertainment is also producing.

The film is based on Benjamin Wallace’s Vanity Fair article about the infamous murder of Investment banker Thomas Gilbert Sr., whose death was originally believed to be a suicide until an investigation proved otherwise. Skarsgard will play Thomas Gilbert Jr., who was arrested for the crime and is still awaiting trial to this day. Gilbert originally pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, but he has resisted subsequent plea deals, while his mother foots the bill for his defense.

Skarsgard became a household name as Pennywise the Clown in the box office hit “It” and is set to reprise the role in the sequel this fall. He also appeared in the Hulu series “Castle Rock” as the mysterious “Kid” and in the Sundance darling “Assassination Nation” as Mark. Most recently, Skarsgard wrapped production on the Antonio Campos’ and Netflix adaptation of “The Devil All the Time,” which also stars Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Mia Wasikowska and Robert Pattinson.

Skarsgard is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment.