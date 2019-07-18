×

‘It: Chapter Two’ Trailer: The Losers Club Returns to Derry

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All

In the second trailer for “It: Chapter Two,” the Losers Club, now adults, return to face the evil force that is Pennywise.

“Something happens to you when you leave this town, the farther away, the hazier it all gets,” says adult Mike in a voiceover. “But me, I never left. I remember all of it.”

The trailer shows the adult Losers Club gathering in Derry and hints at the various otherworldly and horrific events that happen in the book on which both films are based. The trailer also introduces Teach Grant as the adult Henry Bowers, who breaks out of a sanatorium to help Pennywise destroy the Losers Club.

Jessica Chastain (Beverly Marsh), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), Andy Bean (Stanley Uris), Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon) and Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom) star as the older versions of the Loser’s club children. Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Wyatt Olef, Jeremy Ray Taylor and Jaeden Martell will all reprise their roles as the younger counterparts along with Bill Skarsgard, who will return as the supernatural entity Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

The previous trailer opened with the adult Beverly Marsh returning to her childhood home only to find an elderly woman living there. She invites Marsh into the home, where she stares her down over tea and cookies, before revealing her sinister connection to the series’ deadly clown Pennywise.

“You know what they say about Derry. No one who dies here ever really dies,” the elderly woman foreshadows.

The first “It” film grossed $700 million worldwide, prompting Warner Bros. to announce a sequel just a week later. Director Andy Muschietti also warned of a heightened scare factor in the second film, urging viewers to “bring their adult diapers.”

It: Chapter Two” is set to hit theaters on Sept. 6.

Watch the trailer above.

More Film

  • 'It: Chapter Two' Trailer Released: Losers

    'It: Chapter Two' Trailer: The Losers Club Returns to Derry

    In the second trailer for “It: Chapter Two,” the Losers Club, now adults, return to face the evil force that is Pennywise. “Something happens to you when you leave this town, the farther away, the hazier it all gets,” says adult Mike in a voiceover. “But me, I never left. I remember all of it.” [...]

  • Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie Starring

    Richard Jenkins, Shane Paul McGhie to Star in Indie Comedy 'The Last Shift'

    “The Shape of Water” star Richard Jenkins and “What Men Want” actor Shane Paul McGhie have been cast in the independent comedy “The Last Shift.” The two will appear alongside Ed O’Neill, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“High Fidelity”), Birgundi Baker (“The Chi”) and Allison Tolman (“Fargo”). Andrew Cohn is directing from his own script. “The Last [...]

  • The Band Doc 'Once Were Brothers'

    Robbie Robertson Documentary 'Once Were Brothers' to Open Toronto Film Festival

    “Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band” will rock the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival. The documentary recounts the story of one of Canada’s musical legends — a man who served as both lead guitarist and primary songwriter on a group that introduced the likes of “The Weight” and “The Night [...]

  • Rounds

    Stephan Komandarev and Catalin Mitulescu Films Among Sarajevo's 23 World Premieres

    The latest films from Bulgarian director Stephan Komandarev and Romania’s Catalin Mitulescu are among 23 world premieres competing for the Heart of Sarajevo awards at the 25th Sarajevo Film Festival. Komandarev’s 2017 film “Directions” played in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard and his 2008 opus, “The World Is Big and Salvation Lurks Around the Corner,” was [...]

  • Tommy JamesCousin Brucie 3rd Annual Palisades

    Tommy James Biopic 'Me, the Mob and the Music' in Development (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pop music star Tommy James and film producer Barbara DeFina are developing the biopic “Me, the Mob and the Music,” based on James’ autobiography. DeFina, whose credits include Martin Scorsese’s “Casino” and “GoodFellas,” and James have tapped three-time Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall to helm the film adaptation from a screenplay by Matthew Stone (“Intolerable [...]

  • Terminator: Dark Fate

    Comic-Con: ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Cast Will Hit Reddit Live-Streamed AMA (EXCLUSIVE)

    Arnold is back — and he and other cast members of “Terminator: Dark Fate” are joining a first-of-its-kind live-streaming Reddit AMA on Thursday from Comic-Con International in San Diego. For the new installment in the “Terminator” franchise, Paramount Pictures and Skydance are hosting a traditional Comic-Con panel Thursday 11 a.m.-12 noon in Hall H. Then, [...]

  • Pedestrians walk past a large screen

    Johnny Kitagawa: Power, Abuse, and the Japanese Media Omerta

    Will the death of Johnny Kitagawa lead to a change of attitude by the Japanese media to the powerful Johnny & Associates talent agency that he formed? Public broadcaster NHK and others this week reported a warning to the company from the Fair Trade Commission over alleged pressure on TV stations to keep members of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad