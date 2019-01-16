‘It’ Star Bill Skarsgard and ‘Sharp Objects’ Actress Eliza Scanlen Join Netflix’s ‘The Devil All The Time’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“It” star Bill Skarsgard and “Sharp Objects” breakout Eliza Scanlen will star in Antonio Campos’ adaptation of “The Devil All the Time,” which Netflix has officially acquired for distribution.

Skarsgard and Scanlen join an all-star cast that includes Tom Holland, Chris Evans, Mia Wasikowska, Robert Pattinson and Tony Award winner Gabriel Ebert, who attached themselves prior to the start of the Toronto Film Festival.

Campos is directing and co-wrote with Paulo Campos. Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker are producing through their Nine Stories banner along with Randall Poster and Max Born. Annie Marter and Jacob Jaffke are exec producing.

The story is based on Donald Ray Pollock’s novel and is set in a place called Knockemstiff, Ohio, a forgotten backwoods where a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews. Out of desperation to save his dying wife, Willard Russell turns to prayer which succumbs to sacrifice. This sets our protagonist Arvin, Willard’s son, on his path from bullied kid to a man who knows when to take action.

Production is set to start next month in Alabama.

Skarsgard had a star-making role as Pennywise the Clown in the box office hit “It” and is set to reprise the role in the sequel which bows this fall. He was most recently seen in the Hulu series “Castle Rock” as well as Sundance darling “Assassination Nation.”

Scanlen caught her big break this past summer co-starring as Amy Adams’ sister in the HBO limited series “Sharp Objects.” Following the success of the show, she landed the role of Beth in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women” adaptation, which bows this December.

Skarsgard is repped by WME and Magnolia Entertainment and Scanlen is repped by WME, Independent Management Company and Velocity Entertainment Partners.