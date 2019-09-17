Issa Rae Developing Re-Imagining of Crime Thriller ‘Set It Off’

“Insecure” star and co-creator Issa Rae is in early development on a re-imagining of New Line’s crime thriller “Set If Off,” which starred Jada Pinkett Smith, Queen Latifah, Vivica Fox and Kimberly Elise.

Rae will produce with plans to star in the project. Syreeta Singleton and Nina Gloster have been hired to pen the script. Montrel McKay (Issa Rae Productions) will produce alongside Rae.

“Set It Off,” directed by F. Gary Gray, was a solid performer at the box office with a $41 million gross on a $9 million budget for a story about four close friends who pull off a series of successful bank robberies in Los Angeles, thanks to the inside knowledge provide by Fox’s bank teller character. “Set It Off” helped propel the careers of all four lead actresses and Gray.

Rae starred in the Fox drama “The Hate U Give” as activist April Ofrah, who helps Amandla Stenberg’s character find her voice and speak up. She and Larry Wilmore created HBO’s “Insecure,” which follows the friendship of two women as they deal with their real-life flaws and a seemingly endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. The series has aired for four seasons.

Rae will star in a pair of romantic comedies out next year — Universal’s “The Photograph,” releasing on Feb. 14, and Paramount’s “The Lovebirds,” due out on April 3.