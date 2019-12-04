Issa Rae to Star in and Produce ‘Perfect Strangers’ Remake

“Insecure” star and co-creator Issa Rae is starring in, writing and producing the comedy “Perfect Strangers,” teaming with Spyglass Media Group and Eagle Pictures.

The project is an English-language adaptation of Paolo Genovese’s Italian feature film “Perfetti Sconosciuti.” The story centers on a dinner party where a group of friends decide to play a risky game where they place their phones face-up on the table and agree to make all texts and phone calls public in an attempt to prove they have nothing to hide.

Rae and Larry Wilmore created HBO’s “Insecure,” which follows the friendship of two women as they deal with their real-life flaws and a seemingly endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. The series has aired for three seasons, and was based partially on Rae’s own web series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.” She is starring in Universal’s romantic drama “The Photograph” and Paramount’s “Lovebirds.”

“Perfetti Sconosciuti” was released in 2016 and spurred local-language remakes in China, Spain, Greece, Russia, Hungary, France, Korea and Turkey. The Italian film won two David di Donatello Awards for best film and best screenplay as well as the best screenplay for an international narrative feature at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“Perfect Strangers” is slated to commence principal photography in the first quarter and will be produced by Spyglass, Eagle Pictures and 3 Marys Entertainment, alongside Rae. Issa Rae Productions’ Montrel Mckay will executive produce. Chris Stone will oversee production on behalf of Spyglass and Tarak Ben Ammar, chairman and owner of Eagle Pictures, will oversee the film on behalf of Eagle.

Ben Ammar said, “I am proud to be working alongside our partners at Spyglass and the immensely talented Issa Rae on this socially resonant and provocative comedy that not only became a success in Europe, but went on to capture the attention of audiences around the globe.”

Rae said, “I’m really looking forward to bringing this funny and compelling story to a new demographic and could not be happier about partnering with the Spyglass team to make it happen. I loved the original film and think the story will resonate with audiences here as well.”

Spyglass Media Group was launched earlier this year as a partnership between Gary Barber and Lantern Entertainment co-presidents Andy Mitchell and Milos Brajovic. The company has strategic investment backing from Warner Bros. Pictures, Eagle Pictures and Cineworld Group.

Rae is represented by UTA, 3 Arts Entertainment and attorney John Meigs.