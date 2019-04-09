Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield Romantic Drama ‘The Photograph’ Sets Valentine’s Day 2020 Release

Universal Pictures is getting in on the Valentine’s Day spirit, releasing Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield’s romantic drama “The Photograph” on Feb. 14, 2020.

Stella Meghie will direct from her own script and Will Packer will produce for his eponymous production company.

“The Photograph” centers on intertwining love stories in the past and present. Meghie is also on board to exec produce. Will Packer Productions’ James Lopez will produce, while Rae executive produces. Senior VP of production Sara Scott and creative executive Mika Pryce will oversee production for Universal.

Rae’s upcoming Universal comedy “Little” opens this Friday. She recently finished production on the Paramount comedy “The Lovebirds,” which she also executive produced. Stanfield recently starred in “Sorry to Bother You.”

Universal also announced it has dated Packer’s “Praise This” for Sept. 25, 2020. The film is centered on a musical competition centered around the world of youth choirs. Based on an original idea by Tim Story’s the Story Company, the production is from a current script by Camilla Blackett as well as Jana Savage, Brandon Broussard and Hudson Obayuwana, the writing team collectively known as Murder Ink (Netflix’s “Reality High”).

The musical comedy will be produced by Packer under his Will Packer Productions banner and Story under The Story Company.