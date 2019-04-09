×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield Romantic Drama ‘The Photograph’ Sets Valentine’s Day 2020 Release

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Universal Pictures is getting in on the Valentine’s Day spirit, releasing Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield’s romantic drama “The Photograph” on Feb. 14, 2020.

Stella Meghie will direct from her own script and Will Packer will produce for his eponymous production company.

The Photograph” centers on intertwining love stories in the past and present. Meghie is also on board to exec produce. Will Packer Productions’ James Lopez will produce, while Rae executive produces. Senior VP of production Sara Scott and creative executive Mika Pryce will oversee production for Universal.

Rae’s upcoming Universal comedy “Little” opens this Friday. She recently finished production on the Paramount comedy “The Lovebirds,” which she also executive produced. Stanfield recently starred in “Sorry to Bother You.”

Universal also announced it has dated Packer’s “Praise This” for Sept. 25, 2020. The film is centered on a musical competition centered around the world of youth choirs. Based on an original idea by Tim Story’s the Story Company, the production is from a current script by Camilla Blackett as well as Jana Savage, Brandon Broussard and Hudson Obayuwana, the writing team collectively known as Murder Ink (Netflix’s “Reality High”).

The musical comedy will be produced by Packer under his Will Packer Productions banner and Story under The Story Company.

Popular on Variety

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

More Film

  • Tom Hanks AFI Awards

    Universal Picks Up Tom Hanks' 'News of the World' From Fox 2000

    Universal Pictures has picked up rights to the historical drama “The News of the World” with Tom Hanks attached to star. The project, based on the best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles set in the days following the Civil War, was previously in development at Fox 2000. Disney decided to retire the Fox 2000 label last [...]

  • TF1 Studio Signs Pact With Universal

    TF1 Studio Signs Pact With Universal Pictures Video

    TF1 Studio, the film and TV co-production and distribution arm of France’s leading commercial network, has signed a deal with Universal Pictures Video to distribute its content. Starting this month, Universal Pictures Video will be handling all the distribution of TF1 Studio’s films and series on its home entertainment platforms. TF1 Studio’s 2019 slate includes [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris

    SAG-AFTRA Offers Residual Payments via Direct Deposit

    SAG-AFTRA is launching an automated residual payment process that will be available to its 160,000 members as of May 1, replacing paper residual checks. The union currently mails more than 10,000 paper checks a day. The performers union first announced in 2017 that it had entered into a multiyear agreement with Exactuals, a Los Angeles-based [...]

  • Egyptian Theatre

    Netflix in Talks to Buy Hollywood's Egyptian Theatre From American Cinematheque

    Netflix is in early talks to buy the Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood from American Cinematheque in what would be the first movie theater acquisition for the streaming giant. The proposed deal would likely play out with Netflix programming on weekday nights while the non-profit Cinematheque would program screenings, lectures, and festivals on weekends. The transaction [...]

  • High School Musical Director Kenny Ortega

    'High School Musical' Director Kenny Ortega Signs Multi-Year Deal With Netflix

    Kenny Ortega of the Disney Channel’s “High School Musical” franchise has just signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix. The pact with the producer, director, and choreographer continues Netflix’s aggressive push to lock down major talent as media giants such as the Walt Disney Company and Comcast prepare their own streaming services. In recent months, [...]

  • Rami Malek, winner best actor in

    Key Dates Announced for 2020 Golden Globes

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced the key dates for the 2020 Golden Globes. The ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Jan. 5, 2020. Nominations will be announced on Dec. 9, 2019. Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg hosted the ceremony in January. Below is a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad