Issa Rae, LaKeith Stanfield to Star in Romantic Drama ‘The Photograph’

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Issa Rae and LaKeith Stanfield will star in Universal’s “The Photograph,” sources tell Variety.

Stella Meghie will direct and Will Packer will produce for his eponymous production company.

The romantic drama centers on intertwining love stories in the past and present, which Meghie will executive produce in addition to writing and directing.

Will Packer Productions’ James Lopez will produce, while Rae executive produces. Senior vice president of production Sara Scott and creative executive Mika Pryce will oversee production for Universal.

Rae’s film career has taken off following the success of her HBO series “Insecure,” which she also exec produces. During the show’s hiatus, Rae has stayed busy on the movie front with her other Universal comedy, “Little,” bowing next month and Fox 2000’s “The Hate U Give,” which opened last fall. She recently finished production on the Paramount comedy “The Lovebirds,” which she also exec produced. She is repped by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Stanfield has also been active both on the big and small screen with his TV series “Atlanta” finishing its second season on FX last year. On the film side, LaKeith appeared in the critically acclaimed “Sorry to Bother You,” as well as Sony’s “The Girl in the Spider’s Web.” He recently finished production on Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out,” the Safdie brothers’ “Uncut Gems,” and Netflix’s “Someone Great.” He is repped by CAA and Stark Management.

