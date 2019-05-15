Le Pacte Boards ‘La Daronne’ With Isabelle Huppert (EXCLUSIVE)

Le Pacte, the Paris-based company that has French rights to five movies competing at Cannes, has boarded Jean-Paul Salomé’s “La Daronne,” a crime comedy starring Isabelle Huppert as a French-Arabic translator working for the anti-drug squad in Paris.

Based on Hannelore Cayre’s popular novel, “La Daronne” follows the story of Patience Portefeux (Huppert), who gets embroiled in a failed drug deal, inheriting a pile of marijuana. While keeping her job with the anti-drug squad, Portefeux crosses to the other side and becomes a well-known drug dealer.

Kristina Larsen at Les Films du Lendemain and Jean-Baptiste Dupont at La Boetie Films produced the film. Jean Labadie’s Le Pacte will distribute in France and is handling international sales on the movie. Camille Neel’s sales team at Le Pacte is unveiling a promo of “La Daronne” at Cannes.

At the Marché, Le Pacte is also selling Benoît Forgeard’s offbeat comedy “Yves,” which will close Directors’ Fortnight, and Aude Léa Rapin’s feature debut, “Heroes Don’t Die,” about a young actor who believes he’s the reincarnation of a deceased soldier and travels to Sarajevo to uncover the truth.

Le Pacte has French distribution rights to Ken Loach’s “Sorry We Missed You,” Arnaud Desplechin’s “Oh Mercy!,” Justine Triet’s “Sibyl,” Ladj Ly’s “Les Misérables” and Elia Suleiman’s “It Must Be Heaven,” which are all in competition in Cannes.