‘Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks’ Documentary Bought for Digital Release

Giant Pictures has acquired worldwide digital rights excluding SVOD and Australia/New Zealand to Serge Ou’s documentary “Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The deal was unveiled Friday. The film held its world premiere at the recent Melbourne International Film Festival and will have its US premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. The film will be released on digital platforms and DVD on Sept. 17 to coincide with the Fantastic Fest premiere.

“Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks” covers such landmarks in martial arts and entertainment as the popularization of the kung fu genre through the Shaw Brothers Studios in Hong Kong during the 1960s and the blockbuster Matrix franchise, which included “The Matrix” in 1999 and the sequels “The Matrix Reloaded” and “The Matrix Revolutions,” both in 2003.

The producer is Veronica Fury for WildBear Entertainment, which produces more than 150 hours of factual screen content for the global market every year, including co-productions. Executive producers are Nate Bolotin and Todd Brown for XYZ Films. XYZ Films is also handling sales.

The deal was negotiated for Giant Pictures by Sarah Dawson, its acquisitions and distribution manager.

Digital platforms for release include Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, FandangoNow, Xbox, and Redbox. DVD online retailers are Walmart.com, Best Buy, and Barnes & Noble.