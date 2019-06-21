Shanghai; iQIYI Makes Strides Into Interactive Video

Chinese video streaming giant, iQIYI is making strides into the interactive sector. It is launching China’s first interactive work after issuing a set of guidelines intended to standardize the creation of such content last month, the company said Friday at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

“His Smile” is the first such piece of interactive film and TV content to hit the Chinese internet. Viewers “choose their own adventure” through 21 different branching story options and 17 possible endings. It tells the story of a young talent manager integrating into her new job overseeing members of a rising boyband looking to make their big break.Viewers take in the action through her perspective as romance inevitably ensues. It was produced by iQIYI and Linghe Media.

“With the accelerating growth of 5G technology, the traditional film and television content structure will continue to adapt based on the new technological environment,” said Liu Wenfeng, iQIYI’s chief technology officer and president of its Infrastructure and Intelligent Content Distribution Business Group (IIG).

Since its so customizable, interactive video requires very high real-time performance, so 5G is needed to allow it to function without lags or delays, the firm explained.

iQIYI launched what it calls an open set of “interactive video guidelines (IVG)” at a press conference in Beijing in May. It also announced plans to set up an interactive video platform (IVP) — two developments that will make it easier and more efficient for creators develop interactive video content.

“Both domestically and abroad, interactive video is still in its infancy and the industry has not yet developed a systematic process and standards for its production,” Liu added. “With the launch of the IVG and IVP, iQIYI aims to standardize interactive video creation, build an efficient ecosystem for the industry, and explore the possibilities of interactive video in collaboration with our industry peers.”

The firm also recently put out an interactive trailer for its variety show “The Big Band.”