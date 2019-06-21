×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Shanghai; iQIYI Makes Strides Into Interactive Video

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
iQIYI Launches World’s First Professional Interactive Video Guideline and Video Platform to Standardize Interactive Content Creation
CREDIT: iQIYI, Inc.

Chinese video streaming giant, iQIYI is making strides into the interactive sector. It is launching China’s first interactive work after issuing a set of guidelines intended to standardize the creation of such content last month, the company said Friday at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

His Smile” is the first such piece of interactive film and TV content to hit the Chinese internet. Viewers “choose their own adventure” through 21 different branching story options and 17 possible endings. It tells the story of a young talent manager integrating into her new job overseeing members of a rising boyband looking to make their big break.Viewers take in the action through her perspective as romance inevitably ensues. It was produced by iQIYI and Linghe Media.

“With the accelerating growth of 5G technology, the traditional film and television content structure will continue to adapt based on the new technological environment,” said Liu Wenfeng, iQIYI’s chief technology officer and president of its Infrastructure and Intelligent Content Distribution Business Group (IIG).

Related

Since its so customizable, interactive video requires very high real-time performance, so 5G is needed to allow it to function without lags or delays, the firm explained.

iQIYI launched what it calls an open set of “interactive video guidelines (IVG)” at a press conference in Beijing in May. It also announced plans to set up an interactive video platform (IVP) — two developments that will make it easier and more efficient for creators develop interactive video content.

“Both domestically and abroad, interactive video is still in its infancy and the industry has not yet developed a systematic process and standards for its production,” Liu added. “With the launch of the IVG and IVP, iQIYI aims to standardize interactive video creation, build an efficient ecosystem for the industry, and explore the possibilities of interactive video in collaboration with our industry peers.”

The firm also recently put out an interactive trailer for its variety show “The Big Band.”

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Digital

  • iQIYI Launches World’s First Professional Interactive

    Shanghai; iQIYI Makes Strides Into Interactive Video

    Chinese video streaming giant, iQIYI is making strides into the interactive sector. It is launching China’s first interactive work after issuing a set of guidelines intended to standardize the creation of such content last month, the company said Friday at the Shanghai International Film Festival. “His Smile” is the first such piece of interactive film [...]

  • survios at the linq

    Not Just Gambling: Las Vegas Is Becoming a Virtual Reality Hub

    Walk into the Linq on the Las Vegas strip these days, and you might not immediately realize you just stepped into a casino. Instead, you’ll stumble across a series of living-room-like lounge setups, complete with leather couches, big-screen TVs, Xbox Ones and Oculus Go VR headsets. There’s also a bar with a massive wrap-around touch [...]

  • Livenation AR Live stream

    Live Nation to Debut AR Live Stream at Music Midtown Festival

    Come September, Live Nation is set to begin streaming live events in augmented reality. The entertainment giant will debut live AR broadcasting at the Music Midtown festival in Atlanta, Georgia, where attendees will also be able to unlock filters and other AR effects. Live Nation announced the new initiative at the Cannes Lions festival Thursday, [...]

  • Adam Driver appears in The Report

    Amazon’s ‘The Report’ Gets U.K. Theatrical Release Ahead of Streaming Launch

    Amazon Studio’s “The Report” will be released theatrically in the U.K. three weeks before it lands on the Prime Video streaming service. The Scott Z. Burns film tells the story of Daniel J. Jones, a U.S. Senate staffer who worked to reveal that truth about an “enhanced interrogation” program run by the CIA in the [...]

  • Netflix HQ LA

    Netflix Engineers Developed a Rumble Pack Feature During Latest Hack Day

    A duo of Netflix employees had a unique idea for making the service’s shows even more stirring: They added a rumble pack option to the Netflix app as part of the company’s latest hack day. When watching shows like “Voltron,” the feature makes phones vibrate in sync with the action on the screen, similar to [...]

  • Apple - iPhone-XR-launch-Covent-Garden-London

    Apple Warns New Tariffs Would Impact iPhones, iPads, Macs

    Apple has told U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer in a filing that all of its major products would be impacted if the U.S. enacted a fourth round of tariffs in its escalating trade war with China. CNBC was first to report about the filing Thursday. “The proposed tariff list covers all of Apple’s major products, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad