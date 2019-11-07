‘The Invisible Man’ Trailer Sees Elisabeth Moss Fighting for Her Life

Elisabeth Moss is fighting for her life — and her sanity — in the new trailer for Universal’s unsettling sci-fi thriller “The Invisible Man.”

“The Invisible Man,” based on H.G. Wells’ novel, is a reboot of the 1933 film starring Claude Rains. The re-imagined adaptation of the Dark Universe monster centers on a rich and brilliant scientist (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who privately carries out an abusive relationship with his wife, Cecilia Kass (Moss). She eventually escapes with the help of her friends and family, later finding out her ex committed suicide. But when he leaves her a huge portion of his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” Moss’ character says. “Adrian wouldn’t kill himself.”

Cecilia’s sanity is tested after a terrifying series of events begin to prove her suspicions.

“I’m scared,” she says later in the footage. “He was a sociopath, completely in control of everything. He said wherever I went, he would find me, walk right up to me, and I wouldn’t be able to see him.”

Leigh Whannell (“Saw,” “Insidious”) wrote and directed “The Invisible Man.” The cast also includes Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer and Aldis Hodge.

“The Invisible Man” arrives on the big screen Feb. 8, 2020.