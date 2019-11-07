×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘The Invisible Man’ Trailer Sees Elisabeth Moss Fighting for Her Life

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All

Elisabeth Moss is fighting for her life — and her sanity — in the new trailer for Universal’s unsettling sci-fi thriller “The Invisible Man.”

The Invisible Man,” based on H.G. Wells’ novel, is a reboot of the 1933 film starring Claude Rains. The re-imagined adaptation of the Dark Universe monster centers on a rich and brilliant scientist (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who privately carries out an abusive relationship with his wife, Cecilia Kass (Moss). She eventually escapes with the help of her friends and family, later finding out her ex committed suicide. But when he leaves her a huge portion of his fortune, she suspects his death was a hoax.

“It just doesn’t make any sense,” Moss’ character says. “Adrian wouldn’t kill himself.”

Cecilia’s sanity is tested after a terrifying series of events begin to prove her suspicions.

“I’m scared,” she says later in the footage. “He was a sociopath, completely in control of everything. He said wherever I went, he would find me, walk right up to me, and I wouldn’t be able to see him.”

Leigh Whannell (“Saw,” “Insidious”) wrote and directed “The Invisible Man.” The cast also includes Storm Reid, Harriet Dyer and Aldis Hodge.

“The Invisible Man” arrives on the big screen Feb. 8, 2020.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • 'Pacific Rim Uprising' film premiere

    John Boyega to Star in Netflix Thriller From 'Green Room' Director (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Star Wars” actor John Boyega is set to star in Netflix’s “Rebel Ridge,” a thriller from “Green Room” writer-director Jeremy Saulnier, Variety has learned. Similarly to Saulnier’s 2013 crime drama “Green Room,” his upcoming movie will be a high-velocity thriller that explores systemic American injustices through bone-breaking action sequences, suspense and dark humor. Saulnier recently [...]

  • Playing with Fire John Cena Keegan-Michael

    Film Review: 'Playing with Fire'

    The plot of every sitcom is the same. There’s an inciting incident and a weekly story arc, but the real plot is this: A collection of characters, whether they’re related or not, act out the notion that they’re a “family” (they snipe at each other because they love each other), and by tuning in we [...]

  • The Invisible Man

    'The Invisible Man' Trailer Sees Elisabeth Moss Fighting for Her Life

    Elisabeth Moss is fighting for her life — and her sanity — in the new trailer for Universal’s unsettling sci-fi thriller “The Invisible Man.” “The Invisible Man,” based on H.G. Wells’ novel, is a reboot of the 1933 film starring Claude Rains. The re-imagined adaptation of the Dark Universe monster centers on a rich and [...]

  • Last Christmas

    Can Paul Feig Revive the Theatrical Rom-Com With 'Last Christmas'?

    Universal and Paul Feig are hoping that holiday rom-coms made at the right price can still pay off theatrically with “Last Christmas,” which opens Friday starring Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding. “It’s a love letter to London and it felt like the kind of movie we need now,” says the “Bridesmaids” director. But since the [...]

  • AFM: Neon Buys Tilda Swinton's 'Memoria'

    AFM: Neon Buys Tilda Swinton's 'Memoria' for North America

    Neon has bought North American rights to Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria,” starring Tilda Swinton, Jeanne Balibar, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Juan Pablo Urrego and Elkin Diaz. The drama is produced by Weerasethakul’s Kick the Machine, Burning and Illuminations Films. Weerasethakul won the Cannes Palme d’Or in 2010 for “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.” The deal [...]

  • Nik Powell NFTS Graduation Ceremony 2012,

    Nik Powell, Producer of 'The Crying Game' and Virgin Group Co-Founder, Dies at 69

    British music and film producer Nik Powell, who was among the Virgin Group co-founders with Richard Branson and became an influential force in U.K. cinema, producing more than 60 titles including Neil Jordan’s Oscar-winning “The Crying Game,” died Thursday at age 69. The cause of death was an unspecified form of cancer, Britain’s National Film [...]

  • THE IRISHMAN (2019)Joe Pesci (Russell Bufalino)

    Survey: Streaming's Film Boom Won't Sap Theater Attendance

    Streaming services may be offering more movies than ever, but that doesn’t necessarily mean audiences will to go to theaters less often.   Netflix, for example, is offering its subscribers plenty of reasons to stay home for their cinema viewing, from new original movies like “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story” that will soon move from limited [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad