×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

French Hit ‘Intouchables’ to Get Arabic Remake

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Upside Intouchables
CREDIT: Courtesy of TIFF

The French hit comedy “Intouchables” is set for an Arabic remake from production outfit Yalla Yalla, the joint venture formed recently by Dubai-based distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment and London’s Rocket Science.

The Arabic remake of the 2011 French original produced by Gaumont, which grossed over $426 million globally, is being set up as a Saudi-Egyptian co-production by Yalla Yalla with still-undisclosed partners. The director and cast will be announced soon, a statement said.

This will be Yalla Yalla’s second announced production, following the remake of Italian hit “Perfect Strangers.” That project was announced by Front Row a year ago but remains in pre-production.

Headquartered in Dubai, with satellite offices in London and New York, Yalla Yalla was launched in May by Front Row and Rocket Science to package and produce TV and feature film projects for the Middle East. The market is expanding largely thanks to Saudi Arabia’s ambitions to become an entertainment industry player since the conservative kingdom lifted a ban on cinema in late 2017.

The “Intouchables” deal was negotiated by Ian Cooper of Cooper Lay for Yalla Yalla and Cecile Gaget for Gaumont.

The French original, about a grumpy white paraplegic billionaire who strikes a friendship with his street-smart black ex-con caretaker, has been remade in several countries, including a 2017 U.S. adaptation titled “The Upside,” starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart. One of the last titles produced by The Weinstein Company before it imploded, “The Upside” scored more than $120 million domestically on a reported $37.5 million budget. A 2016 Argentinian remake titled “Inseparables” was also a moneymaker in Latin America.

Hisham Alghanim and Gianluca Chakra, the respective president and managing partner of Front Row, said in a statement that the Arabic remake “would mark the first co-production for a feature film between Egypt and Saudi [Arabia],” and that the film’s universal narrative “could bridge two entirely different [Arab] cultures.”

Front Row, a pioneer in Middle East distribution, has expanded beyond theatrical to forge relationships with Apple, Google and local pay-TV players. The company is now on a mission to branch out into the production of mostly Arabic film and TV content to feed prospective demand from Saudi audiences.

Thorsten Schumacher, CEO of Rocket Science, said he was excited “to be able to bring such a globally recognizable property to the [Middle East] territory – the first of many.”

Rocket Science was launched by Scumacher, a former chief of HanWay Films, in 2016. Their current slate includes Ana Lily Amirpour’s female-led “Cilffhanger” reboot, Sean Penn’s “Flag Day,” and Billy Crystal’s “Here Today.”

Gaget of Gaumont said she was “glad that such an iconic film will get an Arabic-language remake, especially with partners we have known for a very long time and who we feel comfortable with in adapting this gem with the care it deserves.”

Front Row will handle distribution in the Middle East and North Africa. Rocket Science will handle  international sales in all other territories.

More Film

  • The Upside Intouchables

    French Hit 'Intouchables' to Get Arabic Remake

    The French hit comedy “Intouchables” is set for an Arabic remake from production outfit Yalla Yalla, the joint venture formed recently by Dubai-based distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment and London’s Rocket Science. The Arabic remake of the 2011 French original produced by Gaumont, which grossed over $426 million globally, is being set up as a [...]

  • Kasi Lemmons

    Why Kasi Lemmons Decided to Direct the First Biopic About Harriet Tubman

    Kasi Lemmons’ new film, “Harriet,” depicts Harriet Tubman — the leader of the Underground Railroad and freer of slaves — as all that, but with an extra element. As played by Cynthia Erivo in an action-heavy role, she’s close to a superhero. And Lemmons intended it that way. “That was the mission,” she says. “Adventure [...]

  • London Film Festival Chief Tricia Tuttle

    BFI London Film Festival Chief Tricia Tuttle Amps Up Festive Atmosphere

    This year’s edition of the BFI London Film Festival, which starts today, marks Tricia Tuttle’s first in an official capacity as artistic director after she stood in last year while her predecessor was on sabbatical. So what does she have planned? Tuttle looks back at last year’s performance with satisfaction when, with a total audience [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Kew Media Distribution Signs Distribution Deal With Participant

    Kew Media Distribution has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Participant, the L.A.-based company behind “Spotlight,” “Green Book” and “Roma,” to start handling global television and digital rights on some new projects from Participant. As part of the deal, Kew Media will distribute Participant’s socially and politically engaged documentaries and narrative feature films, as well [...]

  • My People My Country Chinese Film

    Patriotic Films Squeeze Out Hollywood Fare as China Celebrates National Holiday

    A parade of patriotic films is set to march into Chinese cineplexes this month, crowding out Hollywood fare in a display of how firmly the entertainment industry remains under the control of the government. China may be the world’s second-biggest movie market after the U.S., but as far as its Communist rulers are concerned, politics [...]

  • ‘Paddington’ Producers Working on ‘Pippi Longstocking’

    ‘Paddington’ Producers to Bring Pippi Longstocking to the Big Screen

    Pippi Longstocking is coming to the big screen. Studiocanal and Heyday Films, who partnered on the successful “Paddington” features, have joined forces with the Astrid Lindgren Company to work up the project. Longstocking, with her iconic red hair, freckles, strength and free spirit, is the main character in an eponymous series of children’s books by [...]

  • Oliver Sacks Documentary

    New York Film Review: 'Oliver Sacks: His Own Life'

    The title of the new documentary “Oliver Sacks: His Own Life” bounces off the title of the essay that Sacks published in The New York Times on Feb. 19, 2015 (“My Own Life”), days after he’d received a diagnosis of terminal cancer. (He died on Aug. 30, 2015.) It‘s a deceptively plain title. For Sacks, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad