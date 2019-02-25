The Best Reactions to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ Oscar Performance

Two hours into the Oscars ceremony and the show-stopping performance of “Shallow” finally came.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga surprised the audience by approaching the stage from their seats in the crowd, without an introduction. Gaga took her place at a grand piano and Cooper perched on a stool.

Twitter went wild. Here’s a collection of a few of our favorite reactions to the passionate performance between “A Star is Born” co-stars.

break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored pic.twitter.com/t0ZmtAp1Pn — sleepy cold asian (@tribranchvo) February 25, 2019

and I tell you, the room screamed pic.twitter.com/YIJ6QZZXnJ — LW💘 (@lindseyweber) February 25, 2019

I’m still sitting here thinking about how close Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s faces were at that piano. 🤷🏻‍♀️ — kelly oxford (@kellyoxford) February 25, 2019

Why yes I did scream “KISS!” from the balcony of the Dolby Theatre — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) February 25, 2019

I feel like it’s impossible to watch “Shallow” performed live without looking to the sky and yelling, “Gay rights” — Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) February 25, 2019

THEY DIDNT EVEN ANNOUNCE GAGA AND BRADLEY THEY JUST MARCHED ON STAGE pic.twitter.com/kKG9g8doac — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) February 25, 2019

IN THE SHALLOW SHALLOW

IN THE SHALALALALALLOOWWW

WE FAR FROM DE SHALLOW NOW #Oscars pic.twitter.com/K0uOvp27ar — Andreza com Z (@AndrezaRafaely) February 25, 2019

Even a few celebrities got slightly emotional online:

Why am I trying to give a standing ovation in my apartment on my fractured foot after #LadyGaga and #BradleyCooper's performance of #Shallow at the #Oscars ? Cause it was bonkers, beyond and insanely amazingly good. Though I applauded seated, the standing O was there in spirit. — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) February 25, 2019

“Shallow” is simply magnificent. Congratulations to all the writers. Lady Gaga is phenomenal! #Oscars — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 25, 2019

Soon after, Gaga won and accepted the Academy Award for best original song, to the roaring applause of the star-studded audience. “A Star Is Born” is up for seven additional Oscars, including best picture, lead actor, lead actress, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, cinematography and sound mixing.