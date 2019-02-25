The Best Reactions to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ Oscar Performance

Two hours into the Oscars ceremony and the show-stopping performance of “Shallow” finally came.
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga surprised the audience by approaching the stage from their seats in the crowd, without an introduction. Gaga took her place at a grand piano and Cooper perched on a stool.
Twitter went wild. Here’s a collection of a few of our favorite reactions to the passionate performance between “A Star is Born” co-stars.
Even a few celebrities got slightly emotional online:
Soon after, Gaga won and accepted the Academy Award for best original song, to the roaring applause of the star-studded audience. “A Star Is Born” is up for seven additional Oscars, including best picture, lead actor, lead actress, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, cinematography and sound mixing.