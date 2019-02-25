×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Best Reactions to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Shallow’ Oscar Performance

By

Jordan's Most Recent Stories

View All

Two hours into the Oscars ceremony and the show-stopping performance of “Shallow” finally came.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga surprised the audience by approaching the stage from their seats in the crowd, without an introduction. Gaga took her place at a grand piano and Cooper perched on a stool.

Twitter went wild. Here’s a collection of a few of our favorite reactions to the passionate performance between “A Star is Born” co-stars.

Even a few celebrities got slightly emotional online:

Soon after, Gaga won and accepted the Academy Award for best original song, to the roaring applause of the star-studded audience. “A Star Is Born” is up for seven additional Oscars, including best picture, lead actor, lead actress, supporting actress, adapted screenplay, cinematography and sound mixing.

Popular on Variety

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger On Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been A Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

More Film

  • Maya Rudolph Tina Fey Amy Poehler

    TV Review: A Hostless Oscars Rebound With a Strong, Often Surprising Show

    After the chaos of the most unsettled Oscar season in recent memory, the show ended up being a vastly stronger offering than could have been expected. The show had a host — until, suddenly, it didn’t. It was going to cut four categories out, or relegated them to commercial breaks — until it wasn’t. Musical [...]

  • The Internet Reacts to The Oscars

    The Best Reactions to Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow' Oscar Performance

    Two hours into the Oscars ceremony and the show-stopping performance of “Shallow” finally came. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga surprised the audience by approaching the stage from their seats in the crowd, without an introduction. Gaga took her place at a grand piano and Cooper perched on a stool. Twitter went wild. Here’s a collection [...]

  • Alfonso Cuaron - Director - ?Roma?91st

    Alfonso Cuaron Wins Second Directing Oscar: 'Being Here Doesn't Get Old'

    “Roma” helmer Alfonso Cuaron has claimed the directing Oscar for the second time in his career. He received the honor at the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night, five years after winning it for “Gravity” in 2014. Cuaron also took home the cinematography prize, making him the first person to nab the award for serving [...]

  • Olivia Colman - Actress in a

    Oscars: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    The 91st Academy Awards had a few shockers in store, though many frontrunners from the critics and guild circuits claimed Oscars. But a few awards proved truly surprising in a season that left many guessing. Surprise: “Green Book” Not all pundits picked “Roma” to win best picture, but certainly the lion’s share of them did. [...]

  • Peter Farrelly Oscars

    'Green Book' Director Credits Viggo Mortensen After Winning Best Picture Oscar

    Universal’s “Green Book” was the last film standing Sunday night at the 91st Academy Awards, wrapping up a mud-slinging season that saw critics and rival campaigns alike take aim at the film. “We made this film with love, tenderness, and respect,” said producer Jim Burke. “And it was all done under the direction of Pete [...]

  • Olivia Colman - Actress in a

    Olivia Colman Hints That She Wanted Glenn Close to Win Her Oscar

    In a delirious best actress race that broke wide open after January’s Golden Globe Awards, Olivia Colman came out on top and took home the Academy Award for “The Favourite.” Colman’s win meant that her fellow nominee Glenn Close has extended her losing streak. Throughout her career that spans over four decades, Close has been [...]

  • Ruth E. Carter - Costume Design

    Oscars: Women, People of Color Triumph on Night of Firsts (and Seconds)

    Oscar Sunday marked a night of important firsts — and seconds — for diverse artists and filmmakers and their Hollywood contributions. The 2019 telecast started making history almost immediately. After Regina King accepted best supporting actress for “If Beale Street Could Talk,” Ruth E. Carter became the first African American woman to ever win best [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad