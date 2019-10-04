×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Live-Action ‘Inspector Gadget’ Movie in Development at Disney

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5879068a)Matthew BroderickInspector Gadget - 1999Director: David KelloggWalt DisneyUSAScene StillFamilyInspecteur Gadget
CREDIT: Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Disney is in early development on a live-action “Inspector Gadget” movie and has set up the project with “Aladdin” producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich at their Rideback banner.

Disney has hired Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, best known as “Saturday Night Live” writers, to work on the script.

“Inspector Gadget” originated in 1983 as an animated science-fiction comedy co-created by Bruno Bianchi, Andy Heyward and Jean Chalopin. It was originally syndicated by DIC Entertainment and Lexington Broadcasting Service.

Don Adams, best known for starring in “Get Smart,” supplied the voice of the title character who had his body equipped with an array of devices to battled with his enemy, Dr. Claw, leader of an organization named M.A.D. Gadget’s niece Penny and her dog Brain turned out to have the smarts to stop Dr. Claw.

Disney made a live-action movie in 1999 with Matthew Broderick as the titular character, Rupert Everett portraying Dr. Claw, Michelle Trachtenberg as Penny and Dabney Coleman as Chief Quimby. The movie had a relatively high price tag of $90 million and grossed $135 million worldwide. A direct-to-video sequel starring French Stewart as Inspector Gadget was released in 2003.

Lin is a former Warner Bros. exec and a producer on the studio’s “It,” “Sherlock Holmes” and Lego franchise movies. He changed his production company’s name from Lin Pictures to Rideback last year and opened a Rideback Ranch facility in the Filipinotown section of Los Angeles. Rideback’s Ryan Halprin is overseeing “Inspector Gadget.”

More Film

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Live-Action 'Inspector Gadget' Movie in Development at Disney

    Disney is in early development on a live-action “Inspector Gadget” movie and has set up the project with “Aladdin” producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich at their Rideback banner. Disney has hired Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell, best known as “Saturday Night Live” writers, to work on the script. “Inspector Gadget” originated in 1983 as [...]

  • Suman Ghosh returns to Busan with

    Busan: Festival Veteran Suman Ghosh Returns With ‘Aadhaar,’ ‘Waste Collector’

    After 2011’s “Nobel Thief,” 2012’s “Uncle Shyamal Turns off the Lights,” 2015’s “Peace Haven” and 2016’s “Mi Amor,” Indian filmmaker Suman Ghosh returns to the Busan International Film Festival with a brace of projects. His “Aadhaar,” a satire on India’s contentious identity card of the same name, has its world premiere at the ‘A Window [...]

  • The 12 boys and their coach,

    Gritty Realism the Focus as Tom Waller's 'The Cave' Builds Festival Launchpad

    “The Cave,” Tom Waller’s reconstruction of the dramatic rescue of a schoolboy soccer team from waterlogged caverns in northern Thailand begins its festival career this week at the Busan International Film Festival. Interest in the story has been running strongly since the dramatic events of June and July 2018, with at least half a dozen [...]

  • Showbox is selling "The Man Standing

    Showbox Launches ‘Sinkhole’ Sales at Busan Market (EXCLUSIVE)

    Showbox, one of South Korea’s leading studios, is launching sales of disaster comedy “Sinkhole” at the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market. Helmed by “The Tower” director Kim Ji-hoon, the film is the story of the events that follow the appearance of an urban sinkhole that swallows an entire apartment building. It stars fashion [...]

  • CJ 4DX

    CGV 4DX Celebrates Decade of High Tech Cinema Equipment

    “We plan to consolidate our position as the world’s leading cinema technology company by operating 750 screens by end of 2019, capable of hosting 150 million moviegoers a year,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX at a press event held in Seoul in September. The company has been in business for a decade now. 4DX is [...]

  • Somewhere WInter

    Busan: ‘Winter’ is Coming to Market With Distribution Workshop

    “Somewhere Winter,” a Chinese-language romantic drama, has joined the sales slate of Distribution Workshop in time for the Busan International Film Festival’s Asian Film Market. The film is directed by David Wang Weiming (“Sex Appeal”) and stars Ma Sichun (“Soul Mate,” “The Left Ear”) and Wallace Huo (“Our Time Will Come”). The movie tells a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad